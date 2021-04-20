Student columnist: Zoomed in

It’s been more than a year since COVID-19 first emerged, and needless to say, some things are definitely improving. Vaccinations are making their way around, TP aisles are fully stocked, and many students are back in school. However, I believe that the virtual learning setting from last year still benefited me in several ways.
Last March, the switch from in-school to online took place almost overnight, and, while not completely unexpected, was still a shock to most students, myself included. Within a couple of weeks, teachers and students were expected to adopt a completely different learning style than they had been used to previously. It was a difficult and awkward change for everyone. My sisters and I even wrote and recorded a skit about the aggravation of class Zoom conferences called Teleschool Troubles, where I played a beleaguered teacher trying to engage an apocalyptic hypochondriac and a highly excitable, cat-loving, fire-place climbing, root beer chugging child. While the characters were an exaggeration, the emotions that they displayed reflected what we were all feeling at the time: fatigue, anxiety and cabin fever.
Still, virtual learning had its upside. I’ve learned many valuable skills thanks to the pandemic’s impact on education. Virtual learning has taught me to be self-reliant and responsible, and adapt quickly to changes. It has also affected what I can expect from my schoolwork in the future, and given me another perspective on the presence of technology in our lives.
During lockdown, I was left with little structured time during my day. Instead of a mandatory seven hours in a school building, I was given almost all of my work at the beginning of the week, and then turned loose. To keep up, I had to be disciplined about when I woke up, when I studied, when I ate, and when I went to bed, which was something that I hadn’t expected to have complete freedom over until I was in college. Learning virtually gave me a to-do list, but it was up to me to know when and how to fill it out. My parents helped my sisters and me make a flexible daily schedule, with time set aside for exercise, chores, and pet care as well as schoolwork, which helped lighten the load a bit, and kept us from becoming TV zombies.
Subsequently, virtual learning has affected what I can expect from my schoolwork in the future. Now that many people know how easy it is to attend conferences, classes, and other social events remotely, I believe that they will be much more common even when the pandemic has passed. In addition, most of my school assignments have increasingly been done solely on electronic devices, so plenty of knowledge about navigating digital programs and software will be very valuable to my success in school, especially when it comes to writing essays or designing class presentations.
Virtual learning has also changed the way that I view tech use on a daily basis. The increasing amount of time that is being spent on phones and computers has changed hobbies, conversations, and the definition of a present, meaningful experience. Rather than board games, we play video games, and rather than talk, we text. The COVID-19 pandemic was a catalyst for the preference of virtual rather than in-person experiences, and learning has now become complicit in that. Although I am now back to school in-person, I have noticed that classes revolve around the Smartboard and laptops, rather than whiteboards, paper and pencils. This has been a gradual change for several years already, and I don’t consider it a negative one, but since the beginning of the school year, I’ve been much more diligent about watching my phone and TV time. In short, several months of virtual learning have taught me responsibility and self-sufficiency, and have shown me what features my future schoolwork may hold, as well as what place technology currently holds in our lives.