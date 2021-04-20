Student columnist: Zoomed in

During lockdown, I was left with little structured time during my day. Instead of a mandatory seven hours in a school building, I was given almost all of my work at the beginning of the week, and then turned loose. To keep up, I had to be disciplined about when I woke up, when I studied, when I ate, and when I went to bed, which was something that I hadn’t expected to have complete freedom over until I was in college. Learning virtually gave me a to-do list, but it was up to me to know when and how to fill it out. My parents helped my sisters and me make a flexible daily schedule, with time set aside for exercise, chores, and pet care as well as schoolwork, which helped lighten the load a bit, and kept us from becoming TV zombies.

Subsequently, virtual learning has affected what I can expect from my schoolwork in the future. Now that many people know how easy it is to attend conferences, classes, and other social events remotely, I believe that they will be much more common even when the pandemic has passed. In addition, most of my school assignments have increasingly been done solely on electronic devices, so plenty of knowledge about navigating digital programs and software will be very valuable to my success in school, especially when it comes to writing essays or designing class presentations.

Virtual learning has also changed the way that I view tech use on a daily basis. The increasing amount of time that is being spent on phones and computers has changed hobbies, conversations, and the definition of a present, meaningful experience. Rather than board games, we play video games, and rather than talk, we text. The COVID-19 pandemic was a catalyst for the preference of virtual rather than in-person experiences, and learning has now become complicit in that. Although I am now back to school in-person, I have noticed that classes revolve around the Smartboard and laptops, rather than whiteboards, paper and pencils. This has been a gradual change for several years already, and I don’t consider it a negative one, but since the beginning of the school year, I’ve been much more diligent about watching my phone and TV time. In short, several months of virtual learning have taught me responsibility and self-sufficiency, and have shown me what features my future schoolwork may hold, as well as what place technology currently holds in our lives.