Student columnist: Why we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

If you’re anything like me, then you probably don’t often hear about the Irish holiday of St. Patrick’s Day. The history behind the holiday is often looked over by most Americans.
When you’re younger, the appeal of the holiday comes from getting to pinch people who aren’t wearing green, but once you get older the holiday becomes more forgotten.
St. Patrick’s Day represents an important holiday for the Irish people. What many people don’t know is the story behind the holiday. For Americans, St. Patrick’s Day is a day to wear green and give a quick pinch to those who aren’t, but to countries like Ireland this holiday represents a significant piece of their country’s history.
St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated on March 17 which is believed to be the death date of the actual Saint Patrick. Saint Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland. He was originally born in Roman Britain, but at the age of 16 he was kidnapped and brought to Ireland. After this event, Saint Patrick was credited with bringing Christianity to the people of Ireland. One of the most well-known legends of Saint Patrick is that he educated the Irish people of the Holy Trinity using the native Irish shamrock. The native shamrock of Ireland has three leaves which Saint Patrick used to depict the Holy Trinity as seen in Christianity.
Surprisingly, the first time St. Patrick’s Day was celebrated was in America. The first recorded celebration took place on March 17, 1601 in St. Augustine, Florida. It was organized by the Irish vicar, Ricardo Artur. Later, in 1772, Irish soldiers serving in the English army threw a parade to honor the patron saint. Now in modern America, we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by releasing 40 pounds of vegetable dye into the Chicago River as a show of support to the Irish community.
St. Patrick’s Day is also widely celebrated with different types of food. These include foods like Irish soda bread, cabbage and corned beef. In 1995, the Irish government even opened the pubs in order to use the holiday to attract tourism to their country as they had been previously closed due to the religious nature of the holiday.
This holiday can also be strongly associated with the color green due to its influence in Irish culture. This can be seen in the Irish flag, national plant and old folklore.
The national flag of Ireland actually represents three different colors, but the most prominent of these colors is green. The green on the flag represents Irish nationalism which makes it an important symbol to the Irish people.
Along with the flag, the national plant of Ireland is the shamrock which is also green. This is very important for the religious and traditional aspect of the country.
Lastly, the most well-known reason for the green colors seen in the holiday are because of the leprechauns. Leprechauns are often known for mischievous acts of trickery and this can definitely be seen in St. Patrick’s Day. As the legend goes, anyone who wears green is considered invisible to leprechauns. This helps protect people from leprechauns taking them by surprise and quickly pinching them.
The history of St. Patrick’s Day needs to be widely known to fully grasp a good understanding of this Irish holiday. Celebration is important, but understanding why we celebrate is even more important.