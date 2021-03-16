Student columnist: Why we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

If you’re anything like me, then you probably don’t often hear about the Irish holiday of St. Patrick’s Day. The history behind the holiday is often looked over by most Americans.

When you’re younger, the appeal of the holiday comes from getting to pinch people who aren’t wearing green, but once you get older the holiday becomes more forgotten.

St. Patrick’s Day represents an important holiday for the Irish people. What many people don’t know is the story behind the holiday. For Americans, St. Patrick’s Day is a day to wear green and give a quick pinch to those who aren’t, but to countries like Ireland this holiday represents a significant piece of their country’s history.

St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated on March 17 which is believed to be the death date of the actual Saint Patrick. Saint Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland. He was originally born in Roman Britain, but at the age of 16 he was kidnapped and brought to Ireland. After this event, Saint Patrick was credited with bringing Christianity to the people of Ireland. One of the most well-known legends of Saint Patrick is that he educated the Irish people of the Holy Trinity using the native Irish shamrock. The native shamrock of Ireland has three leaves which Saint Patrick used to depict the Holy Trinity as seen in Christianity.