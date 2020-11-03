Student Columnist: We hold these truths...

A woman’s role in the home and in society has been absolutely smothered in stereotypes for hundreds of years. Women have been labeled as the primary cooks, cleaners, and nannies in common family households. In society, women are seen as dependent, overly-emotional, and delicate. Despite many laws and movements to make women on equal status with men, on the whole, women are still viewed as inferior because of the stereotypes surrounding us. Women have been denied the respect they deserve in society because of prejudices that determine their worth and value before their actual character is even known or acknowledged.

So how do we start to remedy this problem? It’s pretty simple: To change minds and opinions, we have to make others aware that this is a problem. Feminism isn’t a taboo subject; my friends and I discuss it regularly. It’s not difficult to gently correct someone about women’s rights, or start a conversation about how anti-feminism negatively affects society. It may be uncomfortable at first, but it’s important that we try to cut down on the rumors, stigmas, and miscommunications that so often surround feminism.