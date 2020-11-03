Student Columnist: We hold these truths...

What do you think of when you hear the word feminism? Do you think of the Schuyler Sisters, Emma Watson, votes for women? Does it make you want to do a fist pump, or roll your eyes?
Many people are confused about the ideals of feminism, including feminists. The dictionary definition of feminism is “the advocacy of women’s rights on the basis of the equality of the sexes.” It doesn’t mention anything about putting down the other gender, or establishing supremacy over guys. It’s simply the wish to make things equal between genders.
Here’s where it gets confusing for some people: The empowerment of women is often mistaken for the dominance of women. Others assume that by encouraging women to do whatever men can do, we are promoting the idea that women are better than men. What we are really trying to do is emphasize the fact that women have been unequally treated for centuries, and that if we want to change that, we have to start making changes in how women are viewed in the workplace, in the home, and in society.
Did you know that for every dollar earned by men in America, women earn only 82 cents? Even when a man and a woman have the exact same job, the woman is still much more likely to earn less. Women have been directed towards jobs involving child and healthcare, but a larger amount of men are in the top positions. Ninety-five percent of childcare workers are women, but the vast majority of superintendents, and middle and high school principals are male. About 76% of healthcare workers are female, but 64% of doctors are men.
A woman’s role in the home and in society has been absolutely smothered in stereotypes for hundreds of years. Women have been labeled as the primary cooks, cleaners, and nannies in common family households. In society, women are seen as dependent, overly-emotional, and delicate. Despite many laws and movements to make women on equal status with men, on the whole, women are still viewed as inferior because of the stereotypes surrounding us. Women have been denied the respect they deserve in society because of prejudices that determine their worth and value before their actual character is even known or acknowledged.
So how do we start to remedy this problem? It’s pretty simple: To change minds and opinions, we have to make others aware that this is a problem. Feminism isn’t a taboo subject; my friends and I discuss it regularly. It’s not difficult to gently correct someone about women’s rights, or start a conversation about how anti-feminism negatively affects society. It may be uncomfortable at first, but it’s important that we try to cut down on the rumors, stigmas, and miscommunications that so often surround feminism.
Rather than label both genders with stereotypes, can we just appreciate the fact that every person in this world is unique, and impossible to put into a box? Can we learn to not cloud our opinions with prejudice based only on a person’s gender? It may sound impossible, but remember that change starts with you. By changing the way we think, we change the way we act, and by changing the way we act, we start to see change in the world around us. If we want things to be equal for both men and women, we need to start being a part of that change.
Elizabeth Cady Stanton once wrote: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men and women are created equal.” If we believe these words, why don’t we start showing it?
