Student columnist: To them, it wasn’t a satchel

I continued to utilize the satchel for speech meets, but also found other occasions where it could be useful. From band competitions to FBLA conferences, this bag got the opportunity to travel quite a bit. It stayed as local as the school, and flew as far as Texas. And with every additional use I found for the bag, the greater my appreciation for it grew.

However, while I really found my bag to be amazing, others were more than prepared to mock it. Looking at the item, I don’t know how anyone could disapprove. The brown leather and gold zippers coincided quite nicely with my suits, and throwing in the fact that all four pouches provide a great deal of space makes it a very efficient asset. Yet, almost everyone else could only laugh. Why? Because to them, it wasn’t a satchel. No, in their eyes, it was merely a man-purse.

These comments have been around just as long as the bag itself. Even this past Saturday at Conference speech I was reminded that there was a “purse” on my shoulder. I wanted to respond with, “Oh really? Cause I didn’t notice.” But I decided to keep this thought myself, knowing it wasn’t that big of a deal. Not the first nor last time I’d hear these words.