Student columnist: To them, it wasn’t a satchel

I have a fond appreciation for useful Christmas presents. Sure, it’s cool to get a new video game or neat poster, but those don’t really serve an actual purpose other than just providing joy. But there are some gifts that just end up being very beneficial. Laptops, journals, and shoes could all fall into this category. Yet, there’s one particular present that has been my best friend throughout high school; a leatherbound Estalon satchel.
Now, to say this gift was underwhelming at first is an understatement. Little sophomore Wyatt was more than likely wishing for either a vinyl record or something else to throw in his room. While I did receive plenty of those material items, the only object that vividly sticks out in my mind is that single bag.
My parents explained how it could have a variety of uses. With me being involved in so many extracurricular activities, I could use it to transport materials for each individual event instead of lugging my backpack around everywhere. They also mentioned how the leather quality could make me look like a real business man. These overzealous comments just led to a number of eyerolls out of me.
However, not wanting to seem ungrateful, I decided to take the bag with me to the first speech meet of the 2019 season. It was just big enough to store my laptop while still squeezing in an extra folder. This allowed me to neatly carry all my scripts and materials around the halls of Adams Central High School with ease.
I continued to utilize the satchel for speech meets, but also found other occasions where it could be useful. From band competitions to FBLA conferences, this bag got the opportunity to travel quite a bit. It stayed as local as the school, and flew as far as Texas. And with every additional use I found for the bag, the greater my appreciation for it grew.
However, while I really found my bag to be amazing, others were more than prepared to mock it. Looking at the item, I don’t know how anyone could disapprove. The brown leather and gold zippers coincided quite nicely with my suits, and throwing in the fact that all four pouches provide a great deal of space makes it a very efficient asset. Yet, almost everyone else could only laugh. Why? Because to them, it wasn’t a satchel. No, in their eyes, it was merely a man-purse.
These comments have been around just as long as the bag itself. Even this past Saturday at Conference speech I was reminded that there was a “purse” on my shoulder. I wanted to respond with, “Oh really? Cause I didn’t notice.” But I decided to keep this thought myself, knowing it wasn’t that big of a deal. Not the first nor last time I’d hear these words.
This, however, was not the only instance in my life that I’ve been called out for something “feminine”. While I do purely enjoy the pastimes of screaming at football and eating juicy steaks, I have to admit that I’m fairly flamboyant. I mean, I’m a theatre kid turned journalist who enjoys Phoebe Bridgers and “This Is Us.” Those attributes don’t necessarily scream “generic American male.”
But that’s just who I’ve always been. Despite all the stereotypes I’m supposed to fit into, my characteristics define me as someone else. Someone who, admittedly, will never be the manliest man in the world (or any given room, for that matter). These traits may classify me as feminine figure, but I honestly couldn’t care less. In the long run, the only person whose opinion is important here is mine.
Next August, I’m heading off to college. I still don’t know where, but regardless of my next home, it’ll give me an opportunity to reinvent myself. This would finally give me the chance to become the wood-carving, beard sporting, Chuck Norris loving individual that society has told me to be. But what’s the fun in that? I’ve always gone against the tide, and that’s not stopping anytime soon.
This weekend, I’m taking that satchel to my final district speech meet. Inside of it will be my computer, my charger, my scripts, a package of Icebreakers, and literally hundreds of extemp cards. As I enter the gym, every speaker there will see me sporting the bag over my shoulder. They could call it soft, feminine, or even girly for that matter. But as I strut amongst those teens, and picture everyone else I’ve ever encountered with that bag, I’ll know deep inside that it represents me. And if that’s not America’s definition of an average male, then so be it. But hey, at the very least, it’s a Christmas present that’s truly made a difference in my life.