Student Columnist: Time traveling in style

During this past week, I have been fantasizing about the idea of being born in a different decade than the 2020s. I’m sure, with anyone, it is a fairly normal thing to imagine, and for some people it may be a more recurring thought than for others.
Sometimes we can recognize a person’s yearning to live in an alternate time period by their daily attire or the furniture in their home, such as the high-waisted polka dot skirts of the 50s or a vast collection of jazz records in their living room.
For me, it’s listening to my great-grandpa’s old collection of swing records and reading Jane Austen novels. While I was listening to my old records and daydreaming of the concept of time traveling to another decade, I began to wish that I was born in the world of Elizabeth Bennet in “Pride & Prejudice” or dancing at a sock hop in the 50s rather than living a life with the current technologies and luxuries of today’s world. It was, quite frankly, a baffling realization for me as a teen in our current society that I claimed to prefer a life of no air conditioner, horse drawn carriages, and a lack of smartphones over all of our latest technological advancements and freedoms.
All of these thoughts spinning around in my mind ignited a sense of motivation in me that I could not really explain: if I couldn’t transport myself back with a time machine, my second option is to treat my style as if it were a time machine! I can swap a pair of ripped jeans and a T-shirt for a pleated skirt and floral blouse on my own accord, limit time on my cell phone enough so that I am not dependent on it, and ride my bike to run errands instead of driving my car.
Granted, I am too appreciative of air conditioning and being able to drive a modern car to completely eliminate them from my life, but fashion and style is not a matter of convenience in my eyes. A significant trait of our current decade that I have noticed is the individuality of people’s style and aesthetic compared to the past. Of course, we still have trends that come and go, but people have become more comfortable with wearing clothes their parents had as high schoolers or decorating their home the way they want to instead of in the most popular style.
Whether a person has a yearning to live the vintage lifestyle or a 2020 trending one, they have the ability to express themselves in a way only they can control. This is something I greatly appreciate in the society I was born in. There were definitely many issues in other decades that I don’t think anyone would appreciate dealing with now, such as unbalanced gender roles, war, and a lack of proper medical treatment.
Therefore, we should all be very grateful for how convenient certain aspects of our lives are today; I will admit that even the idea of not being able to contact someone at the exact moment I need them seems nearly impossible to deal with. The great part about our society is that people are so much more free to express themselves than they were 100 years ago. Therefore, people who love the 1950s fashion can dress in their own way without being asked if they are wearing a Halloween costume. So, If you want to dress like you walked through a time machine, I won’t be one to judge. In fact, I might be one of the people to dress in such a way.
