Student Columnist: Time traveling in style

Granted, I am too appreciative of air conditioning and being able to drive a modern car to completely eliminate them from my life, but fashion and style is not a matter of convenience in my eyes. A significant trait of our current decade that I have noticed is the individuality of people’s style and aesthetic compared to the past. Of course, we still have trends that come and go, but people have become more comfortable with wearing clothes their parents had as high schoolers or decorating their home the way they want to instead of in the most popular style.

Whether a person has a yearning to live the vintage lifestyle or a 2020 trending one, they have the ability to express themselves in a way only they can control. This is something I greatly appreciate in the society I was born in. There were definitely many issues in other decades that I don’t think anyone would appreciate dealing with now, such as unbalanced gender roles, war, and a lack of proper medical treatment.

Therefore, we should all be very grateful for how convenient certain aspects of our lives are today; I will admit that even the idea of not being able to contact someone at the exact moment I need them seems nearly impossible to deal with. The great part about our society is that people are so much more free to express themselves than they were 100 years ago. Therefore, people who love the 1950s fashion can dress in their own way without being asked if they are wearing a Halloween costume. So, If you want to dress like you walked through a time machine, I won’t be one to judge. In fact, I might be one of the people to dress in such a way.