Student Columnist: Thirty days

Thirty days. I’m missing the 2020 Presidential Election by 30 days. And that really bugs me.
Politics have always been a big part of my life. Even in third grade, I was walking door to door handing out pamphlets to help a family friend get elected to the city council. My early fascination led me to following party lines and bureaucratic beliefs way sooner than my classmates. I distinctly remember watching the debates between President Obama and Mitt Romney. For context, I had only been alive for a single decade.
But now I’m 17 years and 10 months old. The political climate in our country means so much more to me now than it ever has. There are beliefs on each side that I agree and disagree with. As a young member of our society, I would love to have the opportunity to cast my vote on these matters. But alas, that won’t be happening this year.
However, it does have me thinking. The world we live in is constantly changing. The technology around us has upgraded drastically in the last 20 years, the media we’re attracted to has certainly evolved, and our country is currently in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic. So in case anyone actually thinks the Earth is the same place it was in 2000, they must have been living under a rock for the last two decades.
With the world around me altering its motives every five seconds, it has me wondering how I might change in the next four years. I have political values that I strongly believe in, and others where I’m just barely on the fence. The next 48 months could really shift my views if life gives me a reason to.
However, some of these issues could be resolved before I even get the chance. A big one in Nebraska right now is the legalization of casinos. Initiatives 429-431 all detail the changes that could come to the state’s gambling laws. I have my thoughts on these matters, and would love to vote on my side, but if the bills pass this year, I’ll never get that opportunity.
As for the presidential election, I have a lot to say on both candidates. Each one offers positives and negatives that I have my thoughts on right now. And what utterly bothers me is that there are current 18-year-olds right now who have no idea what they’re even voting on. And the thought of too many high school seniors wasting their vote on Kanye West just makes me sick.
I say that because I know it exists. There are people in my age demographic who do not realize the importance of voting Democrat or Republican. A vote cast on a third-party candidate (or Kanye, Harambe, etc.) is a vote that ultimately hurts more than it helps. This country has, for the most part, always been bi-partisan. I don’t see that changing anytime soon.
So, who would I vote for? Well, that’s not for me to discuss. I’m not trying to cause a divide with this article, because that would happen. Our country is so split on the line of left and right that it seems impossible for people to respectfully disagree on government matters. While this issue has been around for every election, the height it has hit in 2020 is scary. The last thing America needs in these times is more division.
That is the reason why I hate politics. I know that I said in the intro that it’s always been a part of me, but note how I never stated my love for them. Someone once told me, “the people who hate politics are those who understand it,” and it’s stuck with me ever since. Through every painstaking debate and polarizing extemporaneous speech, that quote has lived in the back of my head.
I’m fully aware that this might just be the most controversial piece I’ve published, but I think it’s a necessary one. I may hate the political landscape that exists in America, but it’s an essential piece of our country that is never going away. It could very well change, but only time will tell.
The person I will be at 21 will be quite different than who I am right now. Just like the world, I am going through some changes. But I do know that in 2024, I will be exercising my right to vote. I may have missed it by 30 days this time around, but that’s okay. That just gives me an extra 1.463 days to assess my first presidential ballot.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!