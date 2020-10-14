Student Columnist: Thirty days

However, some of these issues could be resolved before I even get the chance. A big one in Nebraska right now is the legalization of casinos. Initiatives 429-431 all detail the changes that could come to the state’s gambling laws. I have my thoughts on these matters, and would love to vote on my side, but if the bills pass this year, I’ll never get that opportunity.

As for the presidential election, I have a lot to say on both candidates. Each one offers positives and negatives that I have my thoughts on right now. And what utterly bothers me is that there are current 18-year-olds right now who have no idea what they’re even voting on. And the thought of too many high school seniors wasting their vote on Kanye West just makes me sick.

I say that because I know it exists. There are people in my age demographic who do not realize the importance of voting Democrat or Republican. A vote cast on a third-party candidate (or Kanye, Harambe, etc.) is a vote that ultimately hurts more than it helps. This country has, for the most part, always been bi-partisan. I don’t see that changing anytime soon.