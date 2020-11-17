Student Columnist: The truth about lies

In elementary school, I remember that it was very important that my peers and I learned about telling the truth and how lying is a very bad thing to do. I was so afraid of lying because I saw it as if it were an addiction: once you try it, it’s easier for you to do it again.
In fact, I remember my very first lie. I was learning how to draw the letter “B” in kindergarten, and I, for some odd reason, thought it would be a good idea to pencil the letter on to the cushion of my mom’s office desk chair. When she saw what was on her chair and asked who was responsible for writing it, I decided I would try a lie on for size.
“Hattie did it!” I said.
Hattie, my little sister, was two years old at the time, and it was very obvious that I was not telling the truth since Hattie didn’t even know how to hold a pencil. My mom easily noticed the discrepancy of my claim. Boy was I in trouble. I quickly learned that lying was not okay. Why did I do it? I still don’t know.
Now, you may not remember the first time you’ve ever lied to someone, but I’m sure you can remember at least in your life when you dug yourself in a hole because you were not honest with someone. It’s a sinking feeling in your stomach that leaves you worried about keeping a story going. One lie leads to another, and eventually, you start believing the lie yourself. Sometimes I imagine how different these kinds of situations would have gone if I had simply been honest with the other person instead of covering things up. If I had decided to tell my mom the truth about writing on her chair cushion, would I have even gotten into the black hole of lying I was pulled into in the first place?
My first lie ignited a pathway into lying about brushing my teeth, cleaning my room, and what my opinions were as a kid. I didn’t want to make someone feel bad if they asked if I liked something, so I would lie. Sometimes I would make up a lie just so I would be able to fit in with a crowd. In fact, many kids deal with this kind of situation daily. It is a learning experience; sometimes being a very painful one.
Lies come in unlimited forms, and sometimes, we have to ask ourselves if we are not only lying to others, but also lying to ourselves. People often say that I am a perfectionist, which is definitely a true statement. While it is good for me to keep my standards high for completing work tasks or my grades in school, it sometimes takes a lie to push me to reach past what my expectations are for myself.
If I am in the running for an award, I tell myself the classic “there is no way you’re good enough to win this” lie so I don’t get my hopes up. That way if the results are in my favor, I am more surprised than if I was expecting it to turn out the way I hoped.
Another kind of situation where I’m sure many of you have lied both to yourself and to others is when you are asked how you are feeling. You resort to the short “I’m fine” or the “It doesn’t matter to me” when in fact, you aren’t fine and it does matter to you. These are both definitely not healthy methods of motivation or coping with our problems. It destroys self esteem, increases stress levels, and tears apart self confidence.
We have all been hurt by a lie at some point in our lives. When we find out we were lied to, we ask ourselves what the motivation was behind lying to us. We try to figure out what the actual truth was. We feel embarrassed that we would put trust in someone that didn’t trust us enough in return to tell us the truth. It hurts, and there is no one solution that will fix the issue. It takes each of us as individuals to change this habitual routine of lying. Do your part. Be honest. Be honest to yourself and to others.
Even if honesty is the harder choice, it is most often the better one.
