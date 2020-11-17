Student Columnist: The truth about lies

In elementary school, I remember that it was very important that my peers and I learned about telling the truth and how lying is a very bad thing to do. I was so afraid of lying because I saw it as if it were an addiction: once you try it, it’s easier for you to do it again.

In fact, I remember my very first lie. I was learning how to draw the letter “B” in kindergarten, and I, for some odd reason, thought it would be a good idea to pencil the letter on to the cushion of my mom’s office desk chair. When she saw what was on her chair and asked who was responsible for writing it, I decided I would try a lie on for size.

“Hattie did it!” I said.

Hattie, my little sister, was two years old at the time, and it was very obvious that I was not telling the truth since Hattie didn’t even know how to hold a pencil. My mom easily noticed the discrepancy of my claim. Boy was I in trouble. I quickly learned that lying was not okay. Why did I do it? I still don’t know.