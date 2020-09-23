Student Columnist: The power of less

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do you ever have those friends or family members who say they can’t get dinner with you because they have to clean their house?

Well, I can wholeheartedly admit that I am one of those people.

I have recently found myself obsessing over having an immaculate bedroom that looks as if it came straight out of a Better Homes and Gardens magazine. In theory it sounds like it is a very good thing that I am on top of making sure my room is spotless, but it has become so much of an obsession that I tell myself “you should go through your bookshelf again and find more books to get rid of” or “grab the vacuum and get all of the dog hair off of your rug” before I start my homework or get ready for an event.

Sadly, teachers grade me based on my performance on the school work which I procrastinate, and not the giant bag of clothes for donation I filled during my precious work time.