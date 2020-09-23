Student Columnist: The power of less

Do you ever have those friends or family members who say they can’t get dinner with you because they have to clean their house?
Well, I can wholeheartedly admit that I am one of those people.
I have recently found myself obsessing over having an immaculate bedroom that looks as if it came straight out of a Better Homes and Gardens magazine. In theory it sounds like it is a very good thing that I am on top of making sure my room is spotless, but it has become so much of an obsession that I tell myself “you should go through your bookshelf again and find more books to get rid of” or “grab the vacuum and get all of the dog hair off of your rug” before I start my homework or get ready for an event.
Sadly, teachers grade me based on my performance on the school work which I procrastinate, and not the giant bag of clothes for donation I filled during my precious work time.
I came across a documentary a few weeks ago that was all about the concept of materialism and how it has changed people’s lives dramatically for the better. Now, by no means am I telling you that you are going to have a better life if you downsize to three shirts, two pairs of jeans, and a pair of comfortable shoes, but I will say that this documentary was an eye opener. Imagine the possibilities if you had less to worry about at your house. There would be less laundry to do, less dishes to wash, and less messes to worry about cleaning.
If you weren’t spending money on a shopping spree, you could be saving it for tickets to see your favorite musical artist or to visit some place you’ve always dreamed of. Every possession you own would spark joy and serve a purpose in your life.
When I began to consider what steps I would need to take to attempt to live a more minimalist lifestyle, I started to worry about having to downsize my collection of books and plants. I realized that if they were all items that added to my happiness, then there was no reason to get rid of them.
That’s the great part about minimalism; it is not one specific amount of items and it varies depending on the person. The question is now -- how do you part with items and not feel guilty about it? It is definitely difficult to overcome. I feel very guilty every time I look at the books I bought three years ago that I still haven’t read. At this point, if they stress me out enough, they aren’t really worth keeping.
Some experts say to take it an item a day, and others say to knock it all out at once…. I really don’t think there is a one size fits all for this. That’s the other great part about minimalism; there is a different solution for everyone because we all function and process situations differently. The reality is, material items can become an anchor whether we notice it or not, and many people struggle with it -- myself included. With every item I have donated or sold, I have felt a weight lift off of my shoulders.
What are we going to remember at the end of our life: the type of smartphone we had or the memories we made with our loved ones? The answer to ensure a fully lived life may not be minimalism for every individual, but by letting go of the material possessions that hold us back, we can be fully conscious of what exciting experiences are in store for us.
