Student Columnist: The nature vs. nurture disagreement

During the past few years, there has been a gradual increase in the amount of people catching onto crime documentaries.

Many people have just been watching these shows and not diving into the complex argument going on behind the scenes. The argument between whether serial killers minds are affected by their nature or how they were nurtured. It fascinates many people, including myself, which is why I wanted to share all the facts.

The nature part of the argument tries to argue that serial killers were just born the way that they are. There would be no changing their personality or the inevitability of them becoming a killer. Doctors do brain scans that measure the level of empathy and impulse in serial killers’ brains. For someone to become a serial killer, they would need to have a lower amount of empathy and a higher amount of impulse. This information would actually show up on a brain scan based on the size of the amygdala and the prefrontal cortex of the brain.

This method seems a little more on the brutal side of things. I personally feel like it would be hard to look at a baby and brand them as a serial killer just by looking at a brain scan.