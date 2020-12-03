Student Columnist: The meaning behind Thanksgiving

Editor’s note: This column was written before Thanksgiving with the intent to be published before Thanksgiving; however, because of a technological glitch it wasn’t received until now. Thanksgiving may have been last week, but this student’s sentiment still one we still all need to read.
Thanksgiving may seem to be like any other day in the year, but it actually has a meaning behind it that we shouldn’t take for granted.
Thanksgiving is a day for thankfulness and gratitude. This is a time for families and friends to come together and celebrate what matters the most in their lives. For each person or family, the things that they’re thankful for can be completely different and unique. That’s what makes Thanksgiving such a powerfully special day. It brings people together in celebration and joy. The fact that it also involves hoards of food helps as well! I know I definitely enjoy all the wonderful food that’s made!
Usually I dread the predicted question that goes around every dinner. It can feel silly at times to go around the table and ask others what they’re thankful for. Sometimes people will answer with the easy answers like food, family, and friends. Others will respond with more seriousness within their answers. The beauty of the holiday is that everyone is thankful for something.
Covid-19 has made this year really difficult for a good amount of people. This can sometimes make people upset and unable to find something to actually be thankful for. It’s super difficult to find the brightness within times like this, but I think Covid-19 can actually help give us perspective this Thanksgiving.
Covid-19 may prevent us from doing a lot of things, but it cannot prevent us from being thankful for what we have. I think it could also possibly show us things that we’re thankful for now, that we weren’t thankful for before the pandemic happened. I know that I am now thankful for school and the community around me more than I ever was before.
The way Thanksgiving started was through a time of hardship for the early colonists of America. The early settlers were plagued with disease and exposure from the harsh winter. When spring came for the settlers, they realized they had survived through their suffering. They also realized that they had no clue how to farm on this new land. A Native American named Squanto taught the settlers how to plant corn and other crops. This eventually paid off and led to a time of thankfulness and celebration which is what led to our Thanksgiving celebration each year.
I think that just like the early settlers we can find thankfulness in a time of hardship. This may not be the best Thanksgiving since we’re prevented from large gatherings and anything that could cause a wide spread of Covid-19, but I think we can make the most of it. If we find just one thing to be thankful for, then this Thanksgiving might be better than expected.
Thankfulness can come in many different shapes and sizes. Each person has something to be thankful for. It might be different than your neighbors, but it’s something that you are personally thankful for. That’s the meaning of Thanksgiving. It’s not actually about eating a whole bunch of food, hanging out with friends, or even watching NFL football. It’s about finding a positive thing in your life and acknowledging that it is something you’re thankful for.
A lot of people take Thanksgiving for granted, but I think it can be one of the more beneficial holidays when you actually look into the true meaning of the holiday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!