Student Columnist: The meaning behind Thanksgiving

Covid-19 may prevent us from doing a lot of things, but it cannot prevent us from being thankful for what we have. I think it could also possibly show us things that we’re thankful for now, that we weren’t thankful for before the pandemic happened. I know that I am now thankful for school and the community around me more than I ever was before.

The way Thanksgiving started was through a time of hardship for the early colonists of America. The early settlers were plagued with disease and exposure from the harsh winter. When spring came for the settlers, they realized they had survived through their suffering. They also realized that they had no clue how to farm on this new land. A Native American named Squanto taught the settlers how to plant corn and other crops. This eventually paid off and led to a time of thankfulness and celebration which is what led to our Thanksgiving celebration each year.

I think that just like the early settlers we can find thankfulness in a time of hardship. This may not be the best Thanksgiving since we’re prevented from large gatherings and anything that could cause a wide spread of Covid-19, but I think we can make the most of it. If we find just one thing to be thankful for, then this Thanksgiving might be better than expected.