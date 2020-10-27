Student Columnist: The Cornhuskers are back on the field

It’s football season once again for all the Cornhusker fans out there!

This past Saturday, Nebraska played their first season game against Ohio State. While we didn’t win the game, it was still incredibly exciting to be back to a sense of normalcy. Nebraska was predicted to lose the game by 28 points which was an outrage to all Nebraska fans. The final score predicted prior to the game was to be 45-17 in favor of the Buckeyes. I think all fans are in denial when their team is expected to lose, but it definitely hurts more when it’s your first game back.

The game started off with Nebraska taking a quick lead and scoring a touchdown in the first possession. Nebraska fans went wild as the Cornhuskers took the lead so early into the game. With fans in high spirit, Nebraska was prepared to fight for a win.

Ohio soon came back and scored a touchdown later in the first quarter. While this wasn’t as exciting as a lead, we were still tied up. The Buckeyes then scored again during the last few minutes of the first quarter. With the score now, 14-7 Nebraska still wasn’t giving up.