Student Columnist: The Cornhuskers are back on the field

It’s football season once again for all the Cornhusker fans out there!
This past Saturday, Nebraska played their first season game against Ohio State. While we didn’t win the game, it was still incredibly exciting to be back to a sense of normalcy. Nebraska was predicted to lose the game by 28 points which was an outrage to all Nebraska fans. The final score predicted prior to the game was to be 45-17 in favor of the Buckeyes. I think all fans are in denial when their team is expected to lose, but it definitely hurts more when it’s your first game back.
The game started off with Nebraska taking a quick lead and scoring a touchdown in the first possession. Nebraska fans went wild as the Cornhuskers took the lead so early into the game. With fans in high spirit, Nebraska was prepared to fight for a win.
Ohio soon came back and scored a touchdown later in the first quarter. While this wasn’t as exciting as a lead, we were still tied up. The Buckeyes then scored again during the last few minutes of the first quarter. With the score now, 14-7 Nebraska still wasn’t giving up.
The second quarter of the game Nebraska managed to score once again! Quarterback Adrian Martinez handed the ball off to Dedrick Mills for an amazing touchdown. Mills took the ball and ran straight for the end zone. Although Mills was tackled during this run, he ended up showing his tremendous skill by still managing the touchdown. With the ball in one hand, he reached his hand out towards the line. He miraculously managed to put the ball down right over the line for a touchdown. The ref instantly threw his hand up to indicate a touchdown and the crowd went wild!
The Buckeyes then scrambled to make a field goal in order to gain the lead. This put them at a 17-14 lead. Nebraska then had the chance to tie the game up before halftime. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a chance to do so and ended up 24-14 at halftime with Ohio State in the lead.
Nebraska did not let the lack of a lead deter them. The players went back after halftime and were ready to put up a fight.
During the third quarter, Ohio managed to score two more times before Nebraska was forced to make a decision. Connor Culp, the kicker for Nebraska, made a 22-yard field goal and gave the team an extra three points, putting the new score at 38-17. While this was not the touchdown that we needed, it was better than being stuck at 14 points.
Ohio State managed to score two more times in the fourth quarter.This left the score at 52-17.
While Nebraska didn’t score for the rest of the game, we held Ohio off for a good portion of the game. Our defense worked hard to not provide Ohio State with any possible openings.
Ohio is currently ranked third in the college football rankings. This goes to show that even though we didn’t win we can still hold our own against a ranked team. It really goes to show the strength behind the team.
Next week Nebraska will play against Wisconsin. This should be an interesting game after both of the teams’ first games.
Even after the loss this week, I can’t help but to have more hope for next week. I know I’ll be rooting for the Cornhuskers no matter what!
