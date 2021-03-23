Student columnist: Thank You, YP

My reasons for participating are always the same. I love contributing to a production in any way I can, I love hanging out with my theater friends and my family, and I love acting. Not enough people realize just how much work goes into making a play. There’s set building and painting, wardrobe design, props, and scene changes, and it’s important for everyone involved to chip in some way. Being truly devoted to putting on a show means late nights and busy weekends. Although it can be a little draining, it always makes me proud to know that I’m part of something that will bring joy to others.

Another perk of theater life is that it gives you ample opportunities to make friends. I’ve met some wonderful people at the Playhouse, and although everyone works hard during rehearsals, kids in the cast still find time to play china shop in the lobby or card games while waiting for a cue. Once I was even part of an epic squirt gun fight at a cast party. Also, most of the people in a Yorkshire cast keep on acting or participating in other shows, so I get to see them again and again during different productions.

Additionally, I love that acting is something that I get to do with my family. My mom and sisters are just as passionate about acting as I am, and the theater is a great place to make memories together and learn from each other.