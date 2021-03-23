Student columnist: Thank You, YP

Way back when I was in fifth grade, my mom asked me if I wanted to audition for a Christmas play at the local theater. I had never really considered acting as a hobby, but I had loved watching Miracle on 34th Street the previous year at the theater, so I figured I’d give it a try.
So, one evening, my mom, my younger sister and I drove downtown to tryouts. After doing some warm-up games, the director called groups of people to try different scenes, skits and readings. When I was called to do a skit about two people at a movie theater, I was shaking with nervous excitement. I opened my mouth to read the first line, and it was like the moment when Harry Potter first jumped on a broomstick. I had discovered the magic that took place in the Yorkshire Playhouse.
Somehow, I knew exactly what I had to do. What tone I should speak with, the movements I should do, it all came to me almost effortlessly. It was an amazing feeling, and I knew then that this was something I just had to keep going with. I ended up getting into the play, A Christmas Story, and had the time of my life. I loved the costumes, the set, the thrill that came from being onstage, and all of the wonderful people that I got to work with. I enjoyed the experience so much that I kept on auditioning for Yorkshire plays. Since A Christmas Story, I’ve participated in seven other Yorkshire productions and acted in five of them. I’ve experienced a variety of roles, from a playing card to a Nazi.
My reasons for participating are always the same. I love contributing to a production in any way I can, I love hanging out with my theater friends and my family, and I love acting. Not enough people realize just how much work goes into making a play. There’s set building and painting, wardrobe design, props, and scene changes, and it’s important for everyone involved to chip in some way. Being truly devoted to putting on a show means late nights and busy weekends. Although it can be a little draining, it always makes me proud to know that I’m part of something that will bring joy to others.
Another perk of theater life is that it gives you ample opportunities to make friends. I’ve met some wonderful people at the Playhouse, and although everyone works hard during rehearsals, kids in the cast still find time to play china shop in the lobby or card games while waiting for a cue. Once I was even part of an epic squirt gun fight at a cast party. Also, most of the people in a Yorkshire cast keep on acting or participating in other shows, so I get to see them again and again during different productions.
Additionally, I love that acting is something that I get to do with my family. My mom and sisters are just as passionate about acting as I am, and the theater is a great place to make memories together and learn from each other.
My final reason for performing at the Yorkshire Playhouse is what keeps me going when I’ve had an exhausting rehearsal, pre-performance jitters, or trouble with a particular scene: I still love acting so much. The magic that came when I read a skit four years ago hasn’t faded at all. I never get tired of stepping into another person’s shoes, forgetting my worries for a while, and becoming a confident, put-together person.
Being involved in community theater has been a true blessing for me over the years. It’s always been a place where I feel like I can be myself, and a place where I’ve grown immensely, both as a performer and as a person. For that I am eternally grateful to the Yorkshire Playhouse, and the people there who have inspired and encouraged me. Thank you, YP!