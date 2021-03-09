Student columnist: Stop and smell the roses

It’s that time of year. It’s the time of year where we can see the pile of events stacking on to the calendar.
The spring school extracurricular activities are sneaking up on students who either are bouncing on their toes with excitement or taking baby steps backwards in hopes that they can quit without making their coach upset. The last quarter of the school year seems within reach, but it is still miles away. The weather jumps to 40 degrees Fahrenheit, which means we can unpack our shorts and T-shirts from the top shelf of our closets (after the past month of below-zero temperatures, any temperature above freezing is considered warm, right?). Regardless of what is constantly on your mind with the shifting mood of springtime, it is undeniable this season is filled with anticipation for what’s to come in the next few months. After all, we were forced to let go of all anticipation at this time last year when the world had to shut down. Now, we are trying to make up for lost time. What is the reason behind this rush to “go go go?” Is patience something we should just disregard during this time?
It is so easy to get caught up in the idea of what could happen instead of what is happening, especially during this busy time. We want to move past what is currently happening so we can start thinking about what we deem as more important: success, money, popularity, marriage, a better job, or anything else that takes a considerable amount of time and effort to reach. As a senior in high school, I could give you pages and pages of events and goals I want to reach or get over with so I can move on to what I automatically consider to be “better”: college, living on my own, and new friends. Although there is nothing wrong with this yearning for something new after four years of the same thing, I should know better than to have the “let’s get this over with” mentality. A little patience never hurt anyone.
We are not individually to blame for this future-based mindset of our society. After all, we have all been raised on default to graduate high school, go to college, get a degree, get a good-paying job, get married, have kids, retire, and eventually die. These are the checkpoints we are told to strive for. What about the time in between? Has it no worth because of its lack of glorification? Is it because the time was wasted? Do you ever remember what you did during that time, or were you just focused on what could happen in the future?”
The time in between is most crucial. It is the time you get to really live out those moments that show the hidden beauty in life. You get to breathe and take a break from the spiral of demanded tasks. It is the time where you truly get to create who you are as a person. Go to a concert, learn about something unfamiliar to you, read a book, learn how to play an instrument, or try creating your own art. Yes, the huge milestones are so important during the course of your life, but I know that personally, I am more likely going to regret not learning to play the cello rather than not dedicating my life to a job that I didn’t love. There is extra time that doesn’t have to be spent on what you want your future to look like. Practicing patience will give you the time you would otherwise regret not utilizing.
You should not be ashamed of the things that excite you and spark your anticipation for what is next. However, don’t let this obsessed blind your other eye. This eye is the one that signals you to slow down. It tells you to get off of your smartphone and look at what is around you, because it’s not going to be around forever. Be patient. Stop and smell the roses; it isn’t going to make you late for your future.