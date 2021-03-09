Student columnist: Stop and smell the roses

We are not individually to blame for this future-based mindset of our society. After all, we have all been raised on default to graduate high school, go to college, get a degree, get a good-paying job, get married, have kids, retire, and eventually die. These are the checkpoints we are told to strive for. What about the time in between? Has it no worth because of its lack of glorification? Is it because the time was wasted? Do you ever remember what you did during that time, or were you just focused on what could happen in the future?”

The time in between is most crucial. It is the time you get to really live out those moments that show the hidden beauty in life. You get to breathe and take a break from the spiral of demanded tasks. It is the time where you truly get to create who you are as a person. Go to a concert, learn about something unfamiliar to you, read a book, learn how to play an instrument, or try creating your own art. Yes, the huge milestones are so important during the course of your life, but I know that personally, I am more likely going to regret not learning to play the cello rather than not dedicating my life to a job that I didn’t love. There is extra time that doesn’t have to be spent on what you want your future to look like. Practicing patience will give you the time you would otherwise regret not utilizing.

You should not be ashamed of the things that excite you and spark your anticipation for what is next. However, don’t let this obsessed blind your other eye. This eye is the one that signals you to slow down. It tells you to get off of your smartphone and look at what is around you, because it’s not going to be around forever. Be patient. Stop and smell the roses; it isn’t going to make you late for your future.