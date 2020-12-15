Student Columnist: Stage fright: Finding sincerity through your fears

Sometimes audience members let first impressions get the best of them. They take the impression, formulate a judgement about the performer or presenter, and continue on listening to or interacting with them with a manipulated impression that does not often encompass the actual character of the presenter. I can’t say that this is what goes through the minds of all performers who struggle with stage fright, but I know personally that my stage fright stems from the fear that my performance is the only impression I am going to have on some people. There is a great degree of vulnerability that performers have to share with their audience, and if they mess up a line onstage, it feels as if they missed a no-brainer question on a test. They feel ridiculous and foolish standing on stage facing the rows of audience members. In that moment, they have two choices: run off stage and wreck the entire show, or pick things up and recover from the mistake. The second choice is the stronger one and is fortunately the path most often taken.