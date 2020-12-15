Student Columnist: Stage fright: Finding sincerity through your fears

Picture this: You are standing backstage trying to take deep breaths. You can hear the echoes of your teammates’ voices onstage as they project their lines towards the audience. You might mumble a couple of them under your breath; you’ve been hearing the same script for the past four months. One more scene and then you’re on. Exhale, fix your costume, make sure you have your prop - wait - where’s your prop? Got it. You need water? Too late. Put on some big facial expressions and get into character - there’s your queue. Get onstage in time. Don’t forget your lines. Make sure to speak clearly and enunciate. Remember that you move upstage after the lights dim. Don’t forget about the changes you worked on last night for your next scene. Stop shaking; you can’t look nervous.
Stage fright is said to affect roughly 75% of the world’s population. As someone who contributes to these statistics, I can admit that six years ago I would have never seen myself performing onstage in plays. I undeniably surprised myself when I walked into the York High School theater to audition for the one-act play production as a shy freshman. It was this activity that proved to me that stage fright doesn’t have to be the reason you don’t try out for an activity. Four one-act play productions later, I had the honor of sitting hand-in-hand with my teammates as we were announced as the Class B State One-Act Play Production Champions.
Granted, I am by no means a prodigy in the world of fine arts, but stage fright has definitely taught me how fear can be the reason for a flawed performance. My fingers will sometimes become shaky and stiff when I perform on piano. My voice will sometimes tremble while trying to hit high notes when other people are listening. My lips will sometimes quiver while I am trying to stay frozen as a character onstage. When these things happen, I start to doubt my abilities and assume there is no way to fix the subconscious fear that I will freeze onstage and forget what I’m doing. Why are we so afraid of standing in front of an audience? From my experience, I think it stems from our insecurities about our abilities.
Sometimes audience members let first impressions get the best of them. They take the impression, formulate a judgement about the performer or presenter, and continue on listening to or interacting with them with a manipulated impression that does not often encompass the actual character of the presenter. I can’t say that this is what goes through the minds of all performers who struggle with stage fright, but I know personally that my stage fright stems from the fear that my performance is the only impression I am going to have on some people. There is a great degree of vulnerability that performers have to share with their audience, and if they mess up a line onstage, it feels as if they missed a no-brainer question on a test. They feel ridiculous and foolish standing on stage facing the rows of audience members. In that moment, they have two choices: run off stage and wreck the entire show, or pick things up and recover from the mistake. The second choice is the stronger one and is fortunately the path most often taken.
Fine arts have the capability to touch the heart and souls of those who can appreciate the blood, sweat and tears put into each practice and performance. They can fine tune communication skills in a way that no other activity can. They excite, educate, and inspire. Stage fright is only a small road block in the grand scheme of things; it just takes time to break down its wall. I will never be able to completely get over my stage fright. As long as I can still pull off a performance that is genuine to me, that is all I need to do to know I did my best. Sometimes, the best way to overcome your phobias is to simply embrace them. After all, you wouldn’t be you without them.
