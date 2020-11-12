Student Columnist: My time under the Friday Night Lights

In my 17 years of life, there are three things I’ve come to know about small towns: gossip spreads like a wildfire, everyone knows everyone else, and football is practically a religion. Okay, the former two can be taken with a grain of salt, as those seem to be nothing but a stereotype. But the football comment? Now, that’s nothing more than a straight fact.
Football has always been a part of my life. From my dad putting me in my first Dallas Cowboys onesie as a toddler to strapping on the shoulder pads myself, it’s practically in my veins by this point. This sport characterized the earlier years of my life. And yet, I was this close to foregoing my senior year of eligibility.
Before I can get into that mess, however, I need to rewind my life by about nine years. My introduction to the sport came with midget football (yes, this was the actual name for the league). The team was a consolidated group of elementary boys from the towns in my county. I remember tiny me, rocking the #35 on his golden jersey with a huge grin on his face. Those three years from fourth grade to sixth grade were crucial in my growing admiration for the gridiron.
As I transitioned into middle school, I experienced a change in positions. Whereas my earlier years saw me playing tight end and defensive end, seventh grade introduced me to not just the offensive line, but also my favorite spot on the field; middle linebacker. The physical and mental toughness required to play as the MLB just fascinated me. After being assigned to that role, I took after Dallas Cowboy’s linebacker Sean Lee and chose to be #50. This number would stay with me for five of my last six seasons.
Now I’m not trying to toot my own horn, but I thought I was the top dog in the early playing days. My entire fall revolved around watching football, working out for football, and studying football. Heck, I convinced my parents to send me to UNL Football Camps because I swore it was necessary for my growth as an athlete. If you would have asked junior high Wyatt where he was heading, he would have told you the NFL. But as history has proven, that didn’t quite happen.
So where did things go wrong then? Well, it all kind of started with high school. My freshman year, I was told that I was a little too small yet to be playing offensive tackle like I had in middle school. This led to me returning to tight end and sporting #81, a receiver-eligible jersey. Like most freshmen, I didn’t see many minutes my first year. But this didn’t upset me. I told myself it was merely a minor setback in what was sure to be an amazing football journey.
Heading into my sophomore year, I returned to the O-Line, felt confident in my linebacker abilities, and re-acquired #50. There was seemingly nothing standing between me and a fruitful season. However, that “minor setback” proved to be a little more than that. As my fellow class of 2021 teammates began to see more and more time on the field, I still sat on the sideline. Don’t get me wrong, in no way do I believe the coaches were intentionally leaving me with the waterboys. I was getting looked at just as much as everyone else, but I could tell I had fallen behind.
Sophomore year also saw me handling my first football injury. Midway through the season, I suffered a neck injury during a lineman drill in practice. It didn’t sideline me for any games, but the doctor did suggest I wear a cowboy collar on my pads. For readers who are unsure of what that is, a cowboy collar is a padded vest that slips underneath the shoulder pads and provides neck support. Although the doctor said it only had to be temporary, my concerned mother found comfort in me having extra protection. Thus, it stayed with me through senior year.
Going into my junior year, I was once again optimistic about seeing more playing time. And while it did increase a bit, I just wasn’t having any fun. Practice was beginning to feel like a chore and there was little excitement for game days. At this point, it wasn’t necessarily the position I was in or the amount of snaps I spent on the field. In all honesty, I’d just lost the passion for what once was my pride and joy.
Now, some big factors in this equation were the new obsessions I had developed. With FBLA, one act, speech, and band climbing to the top of my priority list, it was as if football had vanished from my interests. As I walked off the field after the final game of my junior year, I was convinced that this was it. My tenure as a member of the FC Panther Football Team had come to an end.
Then COVID hit. As the situation grew worse from March through July, I watched as all my fall plans slowly slipped into oblivion. As a very active individual, I wasn’t about to spend my senior year bumming around with nothing to do. Thanks to the workouts I’d been doing over the summer, it wasn’t like I turned into a slug or anything. And so, I made the executive decision to just send it and go out for football.
What this ended up being was the pandemic’s silver lining. My senior season was unlike any of the other years I’d played in high school. For the first time in a long time, I was having fun. While it didn’t appear to be all that different on the surface, there was just an atmosphere to it all that heightened the experience. After all the adversity I’d faced since junior high, I was loving football again.
Three weeks ago, I suited up for the last time, making my final start as a Panther. As I ran onto the field, with my teammates cheering me on, it was hard to keep my composure. A few of my classmates have plans to play college football, but I have different intentions for my future. And honestly, I’m content with that. Tiny Wyatt’s dreams may be shattered, but I’m doing okay.
Next year, wherever I end up, I’ll be studying journalism with the plan to create an occupation out of sports broadcasting. Specifically, I want to talk about football. Because while speech, FBLA, and all my other extracurriculars may have gifted me joy, football was the first to give me a home. This sport is what led me to where I am in life today, and that’s something I’ll always be grateful for. My time under the Friday night lights may be over, but the memories will be cherished for years to come. #50, signing off.
