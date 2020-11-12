Student Columnist: My time under the Friday Night Lights

Sophomore year also saw me handling my first football injury. Midway through the season, I suffered a neck injury during a lineman drill in practice. It didn’t sideline me for any games, but the doctor did suggest I wear a cowboy collar on my pads. For readers who are unsure of what that is, a cowboy collar is a padded vest that slips underneath the shoulder pads and provides neck support. Although the doctor said it only had to be temporary, my concerned mother found comfort in me having extra protection. Thus, it stayed with me through senior year.

Going into my junior year, I was once again optimistic about seeing more playing time. And while it did increase a bit, I just wasn’t having any fun. Practice was beginning to feel like a chore and there was little excitement for game days. At this point, it wasn’t necessarily the position I was in or the amount of snaps I spent on the field. In all honesty, I’d just lost the passion for what once was my pride and joy.

Now, some big factors in this equation were the new obsessions I had developed. With FBLA, one act, speech, and band climbing to the top of my priority list, it was as if football had vanished from my interests. As I walked off the field after the final game of my junior year, I was convinced that this was it. My tenure as a member of the FC Panther Football Team had come to an end.