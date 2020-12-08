Student columnist: My last act

The other big thing about Mrs. Lauby was her mindset when it came to competitions. In her eyes, losing wasn’t an option. Sure, one act was meant to be fun, but that didn’t give us an excuse to phone it in either. Our program strongly believed that winning was the only sufficient conclusion.

But alas, my first year in one act didn’t see us garnering all that many trophies. In fact, if I’m not mistaken, I believe we actually finished dead last at the SNC Conference meet that season. We weren’t off to a great start, to put it bluntly. In spite of this, the beauty in one act is that a win-loss record doesn’t determine who goes to state. Unlike a sport such as football or basketball, all it takes is winning one district meet to send a play to the championship tournament. And that year, against all odds, FC pulled off the impossible.

Alright, that may be a bit of a stretch, but I don’t think any of the competitors expected us to be a serious contender. Yet, we made it happen. All it took was giving what was maybe the best show of our career. I can see it now; me, standing on the brown staircase in my ‘Marty The Mole’ costume, right alongside my castmates as the lights gave out. In my entire one act career, there have only been two shows that left me speechless. This was the first of that pair.