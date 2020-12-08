Student columnist: My last act

I recently turned 18. That’s right, I’m now the big ole one-eight. In pretty much any other state, I’d be considered a legal adult. In most cases, I would’ve turned this into a huge celebration. But instead of welcoming in a new adventure, I ended another. On my birthday, I suited up for my last district one act competition.
Before we get to that though, I’m gonna turn the clock back a few years. In all honesty, I don’t really remember what convinced me to go out for one act (otherwise known as play production) in the first place. Whether it was mutual friends or a rising interest in the fine arts, the only thing that mattered was how infatuated I became with this extracurricular activity. My first rehearsal in the Rialto II Theatre is honestly one of the most distinct high school memories I cherish. I picture the cast, sitting in a circle on the floor, reading “The Adventures Of Alice In Wonderland” for the first time. It was also here that I got my first impression of Sheila Lauby.
For those who never were lucky enough to be a part of the Fillmore Central One Act Department, let me make one thing very clear; there isn’t another director in the state of Nebraska quite like Mrs. Lauby. The woman is a theatrical genius. While her methods may be considered unconventional (i.e. having me do a rehearsal with a bag over my head to simulate being blind), they were almost always effective.
The other big thing about Mrs. Lauby was her mindset when it came to competitions. In her eyes, losing wasn’t an option. Sure, one act was meant to be fun, but that didn’t give us an excuse to phone it in either. Our program strongly believed that winning was the only sufficient conclusion.
But alas, my first year in one act didn’t see us garnering all that many trophies. In fact, if I’m not mistaken, I believe we actually finished dead last at the SNC Conference meet that season. We weren’t off to a great start, to put it bluntly. In spite of this, the beauty in one act is that a win-loss record doesn’t determine who goes to state. Unlike a sport such as football or basketball, all it takes is winning one district meet to send a play to the championship tournament. And that year, against all odds, FC pulled off the impossible.
Alright, that may be a bit of a stretch, but I don’t think any of the competitors expected us to be a serious contender. Yet, we made it happen. All it took was giving what was maybe the best show of our career. I can see it now; me, standing on the brown staircase in my ‘Marty The Mole’ costume, right alongside my castmates as the lights gave out. In my entire one act career, there have only been two shows that left me speechless. This was the first of that pair.
Anywho, yes, we made state that year. Although the outcome there was not as favorable as I originally hoped, getting the opportunity to perform in the breathtaking Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk was still an opportunity I wouldn’t trade for the world. Luckily, I would get the chance to return back there 12 months later.
My sophomore campaign was by far the most successful. The script we’d brought to life for the season was “The Trials Of Robin Hood.” That year, there wasn’t a single meet in the regular season where our crew didn’t place in the top two against C-1 competition. In other words, we were a force to be reckoned with, especially come districts. After sweeping the opposing schools, we made our second straight appearance at the state contest. However, we couldn’t seal the deal and settled for fifth in the end. Funny enough though, none of the Robin Hood shows left me with the sense of wonder that the 2017 districts had provided.
And the same can certainly be said about my junior season. I’m gonna be blatantly clear for a moment; this was my least favorite show by a country mile. For the 2019 competitive year, Mrs. Lauby decided our play would be “Aladdin.” Don’t get me wrong, this is a Disney staple and Robin Williams may be the best actor to ever live. However, this script just did not suit our groups, and the results relayed this information. After a season that seemed to drag on forever, we finished fifth in the district, missing state for the first time in my high school tenure.
That leads us into this year. Back in June, I honestly didn’t think one act was going to happen. I was convinced it would join national FBLA and state marching band in my Coronavirus extracurricular graveyard. Yet, September rolled around and Mrs. Lauby had her script. For the 2020 production, our cast would be doing “Aesop’s Fables Redux.” After a single read of the playbook, I was convinced that we were doomed.
I’m serious. I took one look at it and told myself this year would be a wash. The story seemed disjointed, the characters appeared to be flat, and there was little competitive substance to be found. Let’s just go ahead and say I was fully bracing myself for a repeat of 2019. Nevertheless, I still had every intention of filling my role as the Narrator to the best of my abilities.
However, as the weeks progressed, I slowly began to understand the script’s appeal, and so did the audience. Even without a live crowd to take in our performance, fans were relating to the content from the luxuries of their house. Heading into district week, I really believed that I’d be making one final trip to Norfolk.
In the afternoon of December 2, at the Rialto II Theatre, the Fillmore Central One Act Department brought our production to life. By the end of the show, I could feel a tear drop roll down my cheek. It’d finally happened. A play had finally reached the heights of the infamous 2017 districts. I confidently changed out of my costume, wiped the makeup off my face, and thought to myself, “We’re statebound.”
However, my wishful thinking had gotten the best of me. By the time awards were announced later that evening, it was revealed that Fillmore Central was indeed the district runner-ups. And while a second place plaque looks great in the trophy case, it doesn’t quite replace the experience that state would’ve given us. It was a tough loss, but one that was out of my control. We gave the best show we could’ve possibly put together and gave it our all. What more could one ask? It wasn’t a conventional 18th birthday, but certainly one I’ll remember.
Come Sunday, I’ll take the Rialto II stage one last time, performing “Aesop’s Fables Redux” to a home crowd of parents and siblings. Afterwards, I’ll thank Mrs. Lauby for everything she’s done, hang up my top hat, and call it a career. This’ll be the last performance I do with the FC Theatre Department, but not my last act. I have every intention of taking the life lessons this amazing program gifted me and putting them on display for everyone to see. I mean, all the world’s a stage, am I right?
