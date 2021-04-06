Student columnist: Music: Striking a beautiful chord in our lives

Everyone has at least one song that holds a special place in the soul. The song could be an uplifting song you’ve always known that serves as a reminder that everything is going to be okay. It could be a slow song you dance to with the love of your life. It could be a song your mother always sang when you were young. Regardless of why the song strikes such a comforting chord in your heart, it is clear that music has a great deal of power over our emotions, memories, and how we perceive the world around us.

Despite the hundreds of different hobbies a person can have, there is one that may be more rooted into the world much deeper than our naked eye can see. For centuries, music has shaped cultures and brought the world together. Over time, the topic of “music” has evolved into a much broader topic that has many different branches. A conversation about music requires deeper digging. For example, imagine you find someone who shares an interest in music. Your version of liking music means playing sonatas on the piano and listening to jazz records in your spare time. Their version of liking music is listening to the latest hits on the radio and dancing to upbeat music at parties. How much do you really have in common with this person?