Student columnist: Music: Striking a beautiful chord in our lives

Everyone has at least one song that holds a special place in the soul. The song could be an uplifting song you’ve always known that serves as a reminder that everything is going to be okay. It could be a slow song you dance to with the love of your life. It could be a song your mother always sang when you were young. Regardless of why the song strikes such a comforting chord in your heart, it is clear that music has a great deal of power over our emotions, memories, and how we perceive the world around us.
Despite the hundreds of different hobbies a person can have, there is one that may be more rooted into the world much deeper than our naked eye can see. For centuries, music has shaped cultures and brought the world together. Over time, the topic of “music” has evolved into a much broader topic that has many different branches. A conversation about music requires deeper digging. For example, imagine you find someone who shares an interest in music. Your version of liking music means playing sonatas on the piano and listening to jazz records in your spare time. Their version of liking music is listening to the latest hits on the radio and dancing to upbeat music at parties. How much do you really have in common with this person?
With currently over 1,300 genres, music has broken the mold of the past and has created an incredibly diverse selection for people of all different cultures and styles to enjoy. Thirteen single pitches somehow have been stretched in a million different ways to create songs, concertos, symphonies and ballads that ignite emotions that you may not have ever felt before. Sometimes I will find a song and think I could never find one more well written and unique, but every time another one proves me wrong. The music business has still continued to thrive even though it seems impossible to create over 97 million songs over the course of history with only 13 notes.
Despite how varied it might be, music has the unique ability to bring people of all different ages and cultures together. You could be stuck in an elevator with a stranger and you will automatically have something in common: you are listening to the same cheesy music. You may speak a different language than someone else, but you both can learn the same songs to sing. Music can also strengthen the relationships with the people you know. There are spiritual songs that make a congregation feel like one strong unit that can worship hand in hand, and songs to blast in the car with friends with the windows rolled down to wake you up to the simpler parts of life. Situations like these are what spark those songs that stay as a beautiful memory in your mind years after you hear them.
Not all people enjoy making music or listening to it in their spare time. However, it is impossible to ignore it. Music actually plays a huge role in our society. It is how millions of artists make a living. It uses rhetoric to make you feel a certain way. It can catch your interest in a product using a 10-second jingle. A world without music means a bride will walk in silence down the aisle. There will be no dances and no concerts. The birds sound a little more solemn. There will be no lullaby to soothe crying infants. All of a sudden, there isn’t a way to unify those who live a completely different lifestyle. Memories are silent movies with no background music. Listen to what music is doing for us.