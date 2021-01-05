Student Columnist: It won’t be this bleak forever

“It won’t be this bleak forever.” This might be my favorite song lyric to come out of last year, courtesy of California emo rock act Spanish Love Songs from their track, “Self-Destruction (As a Sensible Career Choice).” Besides just being a great statement, this is the personal mantra I’m taking into my senior speech season.
As I’ve mentioned in much of my writing before, I’m quite active within my school’s fine arts department. Having concluded my final marching band and one act seasons, I’m left with one last hoorah. But whereas both of those openers began in person, the first speech meet of my senior year will be hosted virtually.
Back in March, after the district and championship speech contests had been postponed, many coaches across the state pondered how feasible it would be to host the season’s final events online. After much consideration, those plans ultimately fell through and there were no winners crowned for 2020. But with the 2021 season here and no immediate cure to the coronavirus on the horizon, the Nebraska speech community realized their only option was to host cyber competitions.
Now, I’m not here to give my stance on how I feel about the matter. Yet, I will say that adapting to this is going to be quite the challenge. For most of my career, my strengths as a speaker have been building a connection with the judge. I use my voice and mannerisms to convey a sense of empathy that makes the speech feel like a personal conversation. However, the task becomes much more difficult when a camera is put between me and the panel.
As I sat in my practice room a few weeks back, I pondered just exactly how I was going to craft my speeches. Returning back to the events of entertainment, persuasive, and extemporaneous speaking, I knew that my speeches would need to have that same sense of relatability I’d always given them.
The other issue was trying to avoid the elephant in the room. I’ve known all along that no matter what my topics were, none would revolve around the COVID-19 pandemic. While it is a very prevalent matter within our world, the sadness that has lingered because of it was going to have an effect regardless. Me giving a speech on the matter was just going to be another reminder of why tournaments were hosted virtually in the first place.
However, these issues were mostly connected to my entertainment and persuasive speeches since these would be season long events. I’d write my papers prior to the meets and memorize them before competition time. No, my extemporaneous speeches were plagued with much bigger issues, mostly being if I’d get to give any at all.
For those readers who’ve never been in speech, extemp speaking is an event where competitors are tasked with preparing an argument regarding a political issue in an hour or less. In this, the speaker is not allowed to have any prior preparation or the ability to utilize the internet. All materials used would have to be downloaded to a laptop before the meet. Thus, with no way to monitor if students were following the guidelines, some meets have yet to clarify if they’ll offer extemp as an event. The problems with extemp were not building a connection or avoiding the topic of corona. The issues here were about being able to give an extemporaneous speech at all.
I have my first meet six days from now. Currently, I have a persuasive that’s too long, an entertainment with jokes I’m not 100% sold on, and a lot of extemp practice with the knowledge I may not even get to portray it. To say I’m stressing out about this season would be an understatement.
But as I was sitting in practice yesterday workshopping my programs, something hit me; there’s a very real possibility that by February, I’ll be competing in a classroom once more. Spectators most likely won’t be allowed and masks will certainly be required, but those are minor roadblocks. I shouldn’t be catering my speech to a virtual setting because an in-person one may be available soon.
I truly think that the worries I have about this season will be gone before I know it. This won’t be a typical senior season, and I realize that. But if I want to compete to the best of my ability and continue to find joy in this amazing extracurricular, I’m not gonna’ let the miniscule changes dictate how I handle myself. Because as we all know, it won’t be this bleak forever.