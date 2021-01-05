Student Columnist: It won’t be this bleak forever

As I sat in my practice room a few weeks back, I pondered just exactly how I was going to craft my speeches. Returning back to the events of entertainment, persuasive, and extemporaneous speaking, I knew that my speeches would need to have that same sense of relatability I’d always given them.

The other issue was trying to avoid the elephant in the room. I’ve known all along that no matter what my topics were, none would revolve around the COVID-19 pandemic. While it is a very prevalent matter within our world, the sadness that has lingered because of it was going to have an effect regardless. Me giving a speech on the matter was just going to be another reminder of why tournaments were hosted virtually in the first place.

However, these issues were mostly connected to my entertainment and persuasive speeches since these would be season long events. I’d write my papers prior to the meets and memorize them before competition time. No, my extemporaneous speeches were plagued with much bigger issues, mostly being if I’d get to give any at all.