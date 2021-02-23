Student columnist: Hygge, anyone?

With my mother’s new hygge spree, everyone in my family has been appreciating daily luxuries much more than usual. I’ve learned to really enjoy a good cup of tea, an audiobook, or a game of cards. Living the hygge lifestyle has definitely helped me count my blessings, and give thanks for a roof over my head, food on my table, and family during this frigid weather.

My mother’s new love of Denmark and hygge has by no means diminished. She is learning Danish on Duolingo, and plans to take a trip to Denmark once COVID is under control. Until then, we’ll just have to keep bringing Denmark back to us. If you want to bring a little hygge to your home, try a few of these simple steps:

1. Light some candles. You’d be surprised how homey they make a space feel.

2. Relax. Concentrate on one of your favorite things to do, and don’t let outside worries or distractions like social media or a looming deadline make you lose focus on having a good time.

3. Keep your day simple. Hygge is a great thing to try on the weekend, when you don’t have much to do. Make your activities old school by playing a board game, listening to some music, or having a chat with a friend or family member.

If you want to find out more about hygge, A Year of Living Danishly by Helen Russell is the book that got my family interested in the first place. In a time where everyone is staying bundled up inside, I think that this is a great time to show a little love to ourselves, our friends, and our families. So, hygge, anyone?