Student columnist: Getting through the month of January

January can be a tough time for a lot of people. It can symbolize a time of change and readjustment which isn’t always popular with the majority of the population. The weather gets colder and the days start to drag on. Personally, I know that January is my most dreaded month of the year.

After coming back from a wonderful Christmas break, no one wants to just jump right back into their jobs or school. Suddenly, going back to work or school seems more like a chore rather than an enjoyable experience. I always start to realize around this time that my school year is halfway over, and I’ve already had all the major breaks like Thanksgiving or Christmas break. January gives you a bit of perspective in a way. It shows you that you are halfway through with your school year, but you’ve only just started the new year.

The new year is supposed to be a time of change. You make new year’s resolutions on January 1 and you plan to stick by them. This contributes to making January seem so much longer. Trying to keep up with going to the gym, eating healthy, or being a better person takes time and effort. Our new resolutions force us to keep track of the days which makes everything seem to go by at the pace of a snail.