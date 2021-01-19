Student columnist: Getting through the month of January

January can be a tough time for a lot of people. It can symbolize a time of change and readjustment which isn’t always popular with the majority of the population. The weather gets colder and the days start to drag on. Personally, I know that January is my most dreaded month of the year.
After coming back from a wonderful Christmas break, no one wants to just jump right back into their jobs or school. Suddenly, going back to work or school seems more like a chore rather than an enjoyable experience. I always start to realize around this time that my school year is halfway over, and I’ve already had all the major breaks like Thanksgiving or Christmas break. January gives you a bit of perspective in a way. It shows you that you are halfway through with your school year, but you’ve only just started the new year.
The new year is supposed to be a time of change. You make new year’s resolutions on January 1 and you plan to stick by them. This contributes to making January seem so much longer. Trying to keep up with going to the gym, eating healthy, or being a better person takes time and effort. Our new resolutions force us to keep track of the days which makes everything seem to go by at the pace of a snail.
After all the Christmas spirit has died down, you’re left with cold weather. Christmas romanticizes the cold weather so much that after Christmas has passed we just don’t know what to do with the weather! I know that I for one am a bigger fan of the sun than I am of the snow. This makes January miserable for me personally! Sometimes January can be fickle and you don’t know what the weather is going to be like that day. One day you could get snow and another you could get sun. This makes it so much harder to enjoy the month of January because of the constant changing of the weather.
All of this to say, January can be a miserable month for many people, but there are definitely things you can do to make the month go by more enjoyably. My favorite ways to make it through January while still having fun are easily accomplished and can help kick-start your month.
You could try picking up a new hobby like knitting, scrapbooking, or cooking. All of these are easy activities that you can accomplish from within the warmth of your house. You could start a new book series or maybe even start a big puzzle. You can even mark your calendar for January 23 and make a bunch of pies for National Pie Day! You don’t have to fill you time with super hard activities that will make you dread doing them. It’s super easy to find a small activity that you enjoy.
There are tons of ways to help January become one of the best months of the year! Don’t let yourself get bogged down by the cold weather and new start to the year. Instead look forward to what you can fill your month with to make it more enjoyable! I know that I’ll be picking up some new hobbies and exciting activities to help pass the time!