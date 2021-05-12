Student Columnist: First observance of National Hospital Day

Although this holiday can often be overlooked by many, it is one of the most important nationally recognized holidays. It highlights the health of all Americans and how important that is to our country. Without these healthcare workers who dedicate themselves to our safety, we would not be the functioning society that we are today.

This year has been extremely difficult for all hospitals and healthcare staff. These people deserve recognition for waking up every day and risking themselves and their own health for the health of our country. The pandemic has affected their daily lives tremendously and this week helps to give them our support.

Not only does the month of May celebrate National Hospital Day, but it also celebrates many other healthcare holidays. Some of these holidays include National Nurses Day, National Nursing Home Week, Women’s Health Week, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week, and the Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC) Day. All of these holidays also deserve recognition for their role in the healthcare industry along with all they’ve sacrificed for their jobs.