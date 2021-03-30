Student columnist: Clap after clap

Sure enough, as television screens around the building lit up, the name “Wyatt Nun” was found on both of my event pages. I was officially going to be named a state medalist, and my goal of falling into line one last time was reached. I spoke my heart out in each of those final rounds, giving every ounce of effort in my body to portray my messages with heartfelt earnestness.

All that remained was time. I sat in the theatre for hours, impatiently anticipating the ceremony to begin. After what felt like an eternity, the commentator stepped out to a roar of excitement from speakers and spectators of speech classes B and C1. He took his spot at the podium, went through his intro, and then called the extemporaneous victors to the stage. My breath was nonexistent and every muscle in my body went tight. All of those nervous emotions came back into the picture as he went through the motions.

Six place, clap. I say to myself, “Great, not last.” Fifth place, clap. “Oh that’s really cool,” I figure. Fourth place, clap. “Heck yeah, top three finish.” Third place, clap. No thought came after that. My world went still, and my entire being focused on nothing but his voice. The words “second place” came with a clap, and the accompanying name was not mine. That meant only one medal was left -- gold.