Student columnist: Clap after clap

Many things make me nervous -- flying, standardized testing, talking to any middle schooler who isn’t my sister, etc. There are plenty of situations where I go stiff and lose my breath, not knowing what result could come from the circumstances ahead. And there’s no doubt in my mind the most nerve racking experience I’ve had in high school is going up to receive awards.
Now, I know that may seem weird to some. If I obviously placed high enough to earn a medal or trophy, why am I acting skittish? Well, it mostly comes down to the rankings. In the world of sports, the competitors immediately know a winner thanks to the objectiveness of the activity. However, in extracurriculars like CTSOs or the fine arts (AKA all my endeavors), the opposing teams don’t hear an outcome instantly. Much like the Grammys and the Oscars, a champion isn’t unveiled until everything is said and done.
In the last five years, I’ve had plenty of experiences in this lane. The earliest I can vividly remember occurred in eighth grade at my first speech meet. This was also the first time I was introduced to the etiquette of accolade presentations. Essentially, it’s composed of two different congratulatory statements -- the clap and the standing ovation. For every medaling individual or group who didn’t take the top spot, they receive a single clap of commendation. However, when it comes down to one and the gold is gifted, the audience is expected to rise from their seats and shower the crowned with all the praise they can deliver.
At that middle school meet, I was met with neither of these. Instead, I was handed a bright blue ribbon which clearly read “Participation!” No, I didn’t earn a place on the podium early on, but little did I know that pedestal would soon get used to lifting me up.
Yet, speech wasn’t the first activity to give me this privilege. In fact, my original moment of award ceremony excellence came on November 29, 2017, when the Fillmore Central One Act production of “Alice In Wonderland” won its district competition and qualified for state. I remember so clearly the ups and downs that season had brought, and the shock experienced by our cast when FC’s name was called. State was an experience that didn’t quite pan out in our favor, but the elation felt in the Rialto II Theatre that day still touches me today.
But it wouldn’t take long for freshman Wyatt to rack in an individual fine arts win. At the conclusion of my inaugural high school speech meet, it was revealed that I was a novice finalist for the events of OID and extemp. The latter was called to the stage first, and I received instructions to line up at the center stage to receive my medal. This procedure is one I’d repeat numerous times over the next four years.
As the announcer stated name after name, I looked upon the audience following the accepted conduct. Sixth place, clap. Fifth place, clap. Fourth place, etc. But when there was only one name left to list, the spectators jumped to their feet to give me the first standing ovation of my speech career. While many more waited down the line, this one in particular is still special.
The fine arts, though, weren’t the only activity to follow this protocol. FBLA, otherwise known as the Future Business Leaders of America, also enlisted this format for their Awards of Excellence ceremony during the State Leadership Conference (SLC). Going into this observance, I was excited to watch my fellow classmates reap the rewards they’d worked so hard to achieve. But in some odd turn of events, I took the stage three times that day, with an especially sweet highlight coming as my American Enterprise team and I grasped the first place trophy in front of over 2,000 of Nebraska FBLA’s brightest members.
Needless to say, my ninth grade year certainly gave me plenty fond memories of these award presentations, but it didn’t stop there. Throughout both my sophomore and junior years of high school, many similar circumstances greeted me with open arms. Whether it was one act, speech, FBLA or some miscellaneous event, I was finding my way on stage.
That all leads up to March 2020, when I’m preparing for the biggest month of my young life. In a four-week span, I was scheduled to potentially compete at the Class C1 State Speech Tournament, as well as run for the position of State Reporter in Nebraska FBLA. Both of these matters were sure to bring glee, gratification and another opportunity to take the awards stage. But then a person tested positive for COVID-19 and the rest is history.
The weeks that followed were composed of long, drawn out days of depression. Everything I had worked towards for almost an entire year was swiped away instantly. Luckily, the FBLA State Leadership Conference was thrown together in a cyber setting and I was able to officially be named State Reporter. While celebrating this feat in my kitchen was fun enough, by no means did it compare to lighting the inauguration candle on stage. As for speech, the state tournament was cancelled for obvious reasons.
Fast forward about 300 days and I find myself in another similar position. But alas, one act passed with no real awards ceremony, many of the regular season speech tournaments happened either online or without medal presentations, and the FBLA SLC is once again being held virtually. This signaled the end to a journey that began when I was just 14. After five years, all that remained was one last chance to stand in line on stage for recognition. That window would open up at the Class C1 State Speech Tournament.
Thirty-four competitors across two events. Seventeen competitors in extemporaneous speaking and 17 competitors in persuasive speaking is all that stood between me and a state medal. All I had to do was place in the top six of either one to achieve my goal. As I paced around the halls of Kearney High, I anxiously waited to perform. And once those rounds concluded, panic set in even more as I watched for a finalist announcement.
Sure enough, as television screens around the building lit up, the name “Wyatt Nun” was found on both of my event pages. I was officially going to be named a state medalist, and my goal of falling into line one last time was reached. I spoke my heart out in each of those final rounds, giving every ounce of effort in my body to portray my messages with heartfelt earnestness.
All that remained was time. I sat in the theatre for hours, impatiently anticipating the ceremony to begin. After what felt like an eternity, the commentator stepped out to a roar of excitement from speakers and spectators of speech classes B and C1. He took his spot at the podium, went through his intro, and then called the extemporaneous victors to the stage. My breath was nonexistent and every muscle in my body went tight. All of those nervous emotions came back into the picture as he went through the motions.
Six place, clap. I say to myself, “Great, not last.” Fifth place, clap. “Oh that’s really cool,” I figure. Fourth place, clap. “Heck yeah, top three finish.” Third place, clap. No thought came after that. My world went still, and my entire being focused on nothing but his voice. The words “second place” came with a clap, and the accompanying name was not mine. That meant only one medal was left -- gold.
I stepped forward to accept my award, and a million thoughts flowed through my brain as I walked to center stage. Every meet, every performance, and every speech kid I’ve met made their presence known in a fraction of a second. I think of my parents’ support, my coach’s lessons, and every member of FC Speech who helped me along the way (special shout-out to Braden, Abbey and Ryan, the original extemp gang, and to Ty, my latest extemp partner in crime). The gold is slipped over my neck and a feeling of unmatched ecstasy washes over me.
A few minutes later, I’m called to the stage once again to accept my persuasive award. I’m still so excited about being crowned Class C1 Extemp Champion that the announcement of me placing sixth left me unfazed. I sport the additional hardware and take my honors with great pride.
Two weeks removed from that moment and things are somewhat returning to normal. In fact, I missed out on qualifying for the JV golf team today (all I gotta’ say is life comes at ya’ fast). Many questions have risen in the last 11 days, with quite a few people asking if I’ll take on the challenge that is college speech. I’ll never say never, but right now I’m leaning towards no. It’s a huge time commitment, the competition is much tougher, and honestly, the ending I had was perfect. For one last moment, I got to stand in line alongside the state’s best and listen to clap after clap. If that’s not the ideal way to close this chapter, I don’t know what is.