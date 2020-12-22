Student Columnist: Christmas traditions continue, as does Christmas spirit

Christmas time is a wonderful time for families to come together and celebrate! It’s an excuse for presents, good food and family bonding! It’s also a great time for traditions to be born and carried out!
Each family has different Christmas traditions and all of them are meaningful to that specific family. Sometimes they’re passed down through generations and sometimes they are only meaningful to certain portions of the family. Nonetheless, all of these traditions can help make Christmas the holiday that is widely celebrated.
My family has our own special traditions surrounding our Christmas tree every year. Each year our family looks forward to finding a unique way to put up our very own Christmas tree. One year we went and chopped one down like the Griswalds did in Christmas Vacation. Another year we decided to decorate a ladder with tinsel and ornaments. The unpredictability of our Christmas tree makes for a wonderful tradition that might not be all that “traditional.”
Many families have different Christmas traditions! Maybe your family bakes special cookies or decorates the tree together. Your family could watch Christmas movies on Christmas Eve or get matching pajamas. Some families might even have certain holiday meals or holiday games. That’s the beauty of the holiday! Every family spends the same holiday in different ways. Families make these traditions based on what is special to them. It creates a sense of joy to have a celebration with the people you love. It’s only natural to want to do fun things with these people including all the different traditions.
It can also be fun to create new traditions! Maybe you want to do something different and not just stick to the same plan every year. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to add on to your Christmas experience. You can add a number of fun activities to your holiday to make it more unique to your family! You could try decorating cookies, making snow angels, Christmas caroling, baking different desserts, decorating gingerbread houses or making different Christmas crafts. There’s no limit when it comes to what you can or can’t do! It’s all up to you and how you want to celebrate!
This Christmas we will all be celebrating a little differently than we have the previous years because of COVID-19, but this shouldn’t stop all of our fun. We may not be able to go out to eat or visit with family this year, but we can still keep our own Christmas spirit going. Some people might be able to keep the same traditions that they partake in every year while others might be more limited. Instead of seeing this as a reason to dislike this Christmas season, you can see it as a way to make new family traditions! These new traditions will come from a unique experience that we most likely won’t ever forget. It can result in a fun way to branch out of your usual traditions and add on to them in a fun, new way.
Christmas time is a season of joy! The cold weather brings opportunities for snowmen, hot chocolate, and Christmas movies. Although our opportunities might be a little more limited than they were in the past, we still have plenty of fun Christmas activities to partake in! Who knows maybe one might even become a new tradition for you and your family!