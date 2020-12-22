Student Columnist: Christmas traditions continue, as does Christmas spirit

It can also be fun to create new traditions! Maybe you want to do something different and not just stick to the same plan every year. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to add on to your Christmas experience. You can add a number of fun activities to your holiday to make it more unique to your family! You could try decorating cookies, making snow angels, Christmas caroling, baking different desserts, decorating gingerbread houses or making different Christmas crafts. There’s no limit when it comes to what you can or can’t do! It’s all up to you and how you want to celebrate!

This Christmas we will all be celebrating a little differently than we have the previous years because of COVID-19, but this shouldn’t stop all of our fun. We may not be able to go out to eat or visit with family this year, but we can still keep our own Christmas spirit going. Some people might be able to keep the same traditions that they partake in every year while others might be more limited. Instead of seeing this as a reason to dislike this Christmas season, you can see it as a way to make new family traditions! These new traditions will come from a unique experience that we most likely won’t ever forget. It can result in a fun way to branch out of your usual traditions and add on to them in a fun, new way.

Christmas time is a season of joy! The cold weather brings opportunities for snowmen, hot chocolate, and Christmas movies. Although our opportunities might be a little more limited than they were in the past, we still have plenty of fun Christmas activities to partake in! Who knows maybe one might even become a new tradition for you and your family!