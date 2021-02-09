Student columnist: Can you help me?

Asking for help: you either do it often, or not at all. Or, you might only ask for help if there is no one else around to witness you doing so. For me, it’s asking for my teacher to re-explain how math problems are supposed to be solved. I become embarrassed when all of my peers seem to understand what is happening in the class and I feel lost. I have to either push through it and just ask, or wait until after class so no one knows that I don’t understand something. This is a feeling that I’m sure many others also deal with on the daily. We are afraid to admit that we don’t have an understanding of a certain concept, so instead we attempt to figure it out on our own. Sometimes, it will end up working, but most of the time, it just sets us more behind. We don’t want to put the problem on someone else, we don’t want to appear weak, and we most certainly don’t want to admit that they can’t do everything all by ourselves.
The funny thing about strength is that it’s not just about who can most easily deflect physical and mental pain. The strongest people are ones with enough humility to admit that they aren’t perfect. They have the confidence to ask for assistance when they need it without bruising their ego. Accepting that you can always get better means growth. Growth means you can look at your past self and think “I have made so much great progress.” Do you think you could have gotten where you are now all by yourself? Without your teachers to teach you, parents or guardians to parent you, or your friends or loved ones to support you? As terrified as I have been to bother people for help, those I asked gave me advice and guidance that completely shifted my mindset.
I think one of the core reasons why people are afraid of asking for help is because they feel guilty for not understanding something after their first introduction to it. If they have a reputation for being a good student, it is embarrassing to fall below the expectation that they can “figure it out” all on their own. This “figuring” leaves so many unanswered questions and so much room for error. I was once told by my music teacher something along the lines of: “I’ve never loved the quote ‘practice makes perfect’ because if you practice something incorrectly over and over again, you are going to end up performing incorrectly.” This same quote applies to more than just playing the piano; if you are trying to understand something, you need to have a solid foundation before you run with it. There is room for assumption because there is no instructor to tell you otherwise.
As the stress of senior year has crashed threatening waves against my happy little boat, I have had to let down a lot of walls I have built up over the years. I used to put on a face and pretend I had all of my ducks in a row. I used to think that everything would just sort itself out and I would know exactly how to accomplish everything, but it was in fact the opposite. Reality check: you can’t do it all on your own, and you don’t have to be ashamed to admit it. It is completely acceptable because you are not, should not, and will not be expected to solve all of your problems if you don’t understand how they are supposed to be solved. Don’t be afraid to ask for help if you truly need it; you could end up accomplishing more than you could ever imagine.