Student columnist: Can you help me?

Asking for help: you either do it often, or not at all. Or, you might only ask for help if there is no one else around to witness you doing so. For me, it’s asking for my teacher to re-explain how math problems are supposed to be solved. I become embarrassed when all of my peers seem to understand what is happening in the class and I feel lost. I have to either push through it and just ask, or wait until after class so no one knows that I don’t understand something. This is a feeling that I’m sure many others also deal with on the daily. We are afraid to admit that we don’t have an understanding of a certain concept, so instead we attempt to figure it out on our own. Sometimes, it will end up working, but most of the time, it just sets us more behind. We don’t want to put the problem on someone else, we don’t want to appear weak, and we most certainly don’t want to admit that they can’t do everything all by ourselves.