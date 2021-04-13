Student columnist: Bucket list

Bucket lists are something a person makes to accomplish certain activities or adventures before a certain set time.
Many Americans have bucket lists. Some of those lists may be held in more of a joking manner. Other lists might just be waiting for the opportunity to be fulfilled. To many people, it’s just fun to make one. Even if they have no intent to do anything on the list.
Some bucket lists may revolve around serious events and activities while others could be purely centered around the adventure within them. There can be bucket lists for all types of people, places, and ideas.
Making a bucket list is very easy and can be accomplished by almost anyone. Families, children, teens and adults are all able to participate in bucket lists. With summer quickly approaching, there will be lots of traveling and new adventures on the rise. This could be the perfect time for many people to finally create a bucket list.
There are no rules to follow while making a bucket list. All you have to do is identify a reason why you’re making the list. Maybe you want to include more adventure in your life or maybe you want to accomplish something that seems impossible. Once you’ve identified your reason, you can then begin making your list.
For an adventurous bucket list, all you need to do is research things that may seem scary at first glance. This will help make the activity more exciting as fear can often transfer into adrenaline. Activities on an adventurous bucket list may include things such as bungee jumping, skydiving, or even swimming with sharks.
Bucket lists for the whole family can help create new experiences and memories for everyone. Sometimes it’s more fun when you include your family in your exciting new adventures. This can be seen in things like going on picnics, growing a garden or building an epic fort in your living room.
Summer bucket lists are my personal favorite type of bucket lists because of the time restriction. You may make a list and then never get around to actually starting it. With a summer bucket list, you only have a certain amount of days to complete it. This will provide a sense of urgency to get it all done as soon as possible. Some possible summer activities that you could include on your bucket list may be strawberry picking, swimming at the lake, or going to the county fair.
Maybe you are not interested in trying different activities, but rather exploring the different types of places in America or even the world. Travel bucket lists allow you to pick your favorite destinations and plan your trips accordingly. Popular destinations for travel bucket lists outside of the U.S. include Paris, London and Rome. Inside the U.S., places like Los Angeles, New York City and Orlando are sought-after travel destinations.
There are so many types of bucket lists you can make to accomplish some of your goals in life. Simply writing your goals and dreams down on a piece of paper helps them become more likely to be accomplished. Bucket lists may seem like they’re only for fun, but they can also be highly beneficial to your motivation.