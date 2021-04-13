Student columnist: Bucket list

Bucket lists are something a person makes to accomplish certain activities or adventures before a certain set time.

Many Americans have bucket lists. Some of those lists may be held in more of a joking manner. Other lists might just be waiting for the opportunity to be fulfilled. To many people, it’s just fun to make one. Even if they have no intent to do anything on the list.

Some bucket lists may revolve around serious events and activities while others could be purely centered around the adventure within them. There can be bucket lists for all types of people, places, and ideas.

Making a bucket list is very easy and can be accomplished by almost anyone. Families, children, teens and adults are all able to participate in bucket lists. With summer quickly approaching, there will be lots of traveling and new adventures on the rise. This could be the perfect time for many people to finally create a bucket list.

There are no rules to follow while making a bucket list. All you have to do is identify a reason why you’re making the list. Maybe you want to include more adventure in your life or maybe you want to accomplish something that seems impossible. Once you’ve identified your reason, you can then begin making your list.