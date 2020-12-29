Student Columnist: Bon Appetit

I sink my hands into the dough, kneading and rolling, enjoying the feel of the sticky, floury ball between my fingers. I’m making naan, a kind of Indian flatbread, to accompany my mom’s butter chicken. I’ve made it several times before, and it’s come to be my signature dish for my family. It's a simple recipe to mix up, with the regular staples of eggs, milk, flour, and salt, made unique by the addition of Greek yogurt. The trickier part comes in frying it up. The recipe that I use requires the dough to be placed in a skillet on high heat and flipped every 30 seconds. As a perfectionist in the kitchen, it’s always a slightly taxing process to have to work so fast, and I give a little sigh of relief whenever I flip the naan and find that I haven’t burned a side. However, it’s all worth it when I set the finished product on the dinner table, and it is passed around with alacrity. My parents and I usually eat two or three pieces each (my sisters aren’t quite as fond of Indian cuisine as we are).
Cooking has always been one of my favorite things to do. My first memory in the kitchen is of making no-bake cookies with my mother when I was about four years old. We have video footage of me scooping chocolate oatmeal mixture out of a pot and flicking it onto a cookie sheet, my tiny fist wrapped around a large wooden spoon.
From there, my fascination with cooking only grew. I would watch with wide eyes as my mother stirred bubbling concoctions over the stovetop and chopped vegetables with impressively sharp knives.
During church potlucks, I was helpful to the point of annoyance, constantly asking what I could do to help, whether it was washing tables, fetching serving utensils, or arranging centerpieces. I viewed the kitchen as a kind of hallowed sanctum, where only the wisest and most experienced were allowed. Finally, when I was in fourth grade, my dad taught me how to use the stove to make pancakes. It was the first dish that I was allowed to make by myself, and I loved the feeling that came when I set a platter of sweet, steaming flapjacks in front of my sisters, who would devour them with gusto.
Cooking has become a regular part of my life now. I nearly always help my mother make dinner and desserts. Being in the kitchen, with my hands and mind busy with chopping, stirring, and flipping, is a very therapeutic experience for me. It’s calming to slow down and focus on a simple task, such as making a salad dressing or unloading the dishwasher. Even these easy tasks are essential to the outcome of the meal, so I’m always glad to contribute. Also, the delicious aromas that circulate throughout the room can put anyone at ease. Onions sauteing in butter, fresh ginger, and dill are just a few of my favorite smells. Apart from all of that, it’s exciting to create something new that my family will love and to learn about what makes a great cook. I’ve learned how to read a recipe properly, tinker with herbs and spices to give a dish more zest, and incorporate healthy ingredients in a way that makes people ask for seconds, rather than ask to be excused.
In a time where microwave dinners and processed foods are more and more regularly consumed, some people don’t realize just how valuable good food is. It’s what connects us socially, emotionally, and culturally. Food is what keeps us going and what brings us comfort. If we start to overlook the joy that comes from preparing and eating something really delicious, natural, and wholesome, we overlook one of the things that first brought us together thousands of years ago.
We are in a time where it is vital that we stay apart, but cooking can bring us together. In my house, we often share desserts and produce with our neighbors and grandparents. So, if you want to stay connected, grab a spoon and preheat the oven. As Julia Child would say, “Bon appetit!”