Student Columnist: Bon Appetit

I sink my hands into the dough, kneading and rolling, enjoying the feel of the sticky, floury ball between my fingers. I’m making naan, a kind of Indian flatbread, to accompany my mom’s butter chicken. I’ve made it several times before, and it’s come to be my signature dish for my family. It's a simple recipe to mix up, with the regular staples of eggs, milk, flour, and salt, made unique by the addition of Greek yogurt. The trickier part comes in frying it up. The recipe that I use requires the dough to be placed in a skillet on high heat and flipped every 30 seconds. As a perfectionist in the kitchen, it’s always a slightly taxing process to have to work so fast, and I give a little sigh of relief whenever I flip the naan and find that I haven’t burned a side. However, it’s all worth it when I set the finished product on the dinner table, and it is passed around with alacrity. My parents and I usually eat two or three pieces each (my sisters aren’t quite as fond of Indian cuisine as we are).