Student columnist: Be the light

Ever since I was a young boy, I’ve had quite the attraction to lights. Heck, the way my attention instantly glues to any nearby glow is almost mothlike. I hate being in the dark and have to flip on every light switch in whatever room I’m in (much to my mother’s dismay). I can’t necessarily explain why this is, but I know it’s what I like.

This also ties into why my preferred vacation destination is always in the concrete jungle. Skyscrapers are the prettiest sight on this planet. Seeing millions of rooms shine upon the horizon on a quiet evening is a sight that’s just breathtaking to me. While I appreciate all the sights I see on the daily in my small town, the big city has my heart.

It’s not just the physical sight of lights that I adore. In my life, the concept of being “a light” is one that I’ve always found to be special. By doing so, you’re essentially serving the same purpose as the sun. You’re spreading a necessary essence in the world and providing others with happiness. For someone like me, that means a lot.

In the past six years, I’ve had my fair share of struggles. Numerous moments of my life have seen me fall to the likes of depression and anxiety. Whether it was due to stressing about a school matter or overthinking something I’d previously done, my mental health in high school hasn’t been rock solid by any means.