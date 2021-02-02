Student columnist: All The Little Things

Although, this isn’t the only time of day my voice rings over the intercom. As a senior, I was asked to do the daily announcements after school for the student body to hear. I’d leave class at 3:31, sit down at the secretary’s desk, and read aloud from whatever script was presented to me. Sometimes I’d have a sentence or two, others I’d have a paragraph or five. But whatever the word count may be, I’m always excited to sign off with “thank you, and have a great day.”

Another small aspect of high school that will certainly be remembered are the passing conversations in the locker room. Whether the team was getting pumped for a fight under the Friday night lights or a couple guys were just chillin’ to get out of class, there was always someone to talk to and something to talk about.

In a similar lane to this, the chatter that’s heard when strolling down the hall have always enamored me. In our school’s wide variety of characters, it was almost like playing a game of topic roulette while heading from class to class. The freshmen kiddos could be ranting about their “hard schedules” right alongside the senior girls debates on who has filled out what scholarships. Whereas college will surely give me a new assortment of eavesdropping opportunities, these ephemeral exchanges have certainly been interesting.