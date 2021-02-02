Student columnist: All The Little Things

I burned a bag of popcorn tonight. As I was setting up the cash register at our basketball concession stand, I let one order roast a little too long. Luckily I put a stop to the situation before the fire alarm went off, but there was still a pile of buttery ash in the machine that needed to be thrown away.
As I shoveled the inedible kernels into the trash can, I couldn’t help but laugh at myself. What started as a simple mishap by me became another memory of all the little things that’ve characterized my career at Fillmore Central. And, in the last four years of my living, plenty of those had found a home in my mind.
Obviously these won’t be the highlights of my teens when I look back on life. Those honors will go to my bigger activities, with FBLA and the fine arts being great examples. However, the tinier details in our history play a bigger role in matters than we may believe.
For instance, I think about the popcorn I ruined. This wasn’t the first time I’ve burned a batch and it certainly won’t be the last. Yet, my chances to waste the school’s resources are coming to a close. After the basketball season has concluded, my days of dealing Gatorades from behind the black plastic tables will be over.
This won’t be the only memory I take from late nights on the court. Despite not lacing up a pair of Jordans since eighth grade, the FC gym has granted me many opportunities. My favorite of these by far has to be serving as the courtside announcer for the volleyball and basketball seasons since my junior year. Getting the fans riled up before every match, these three minute monologues have certainly been highlights.
Although, this isn’t the only time of day my voice rings over the intercom. As a senior, I was asked to do the daily announcements after school for the student body to hear. I’d leave class at 3:31, sit down at the secretary’s desk, and read aloud from whatever script was presented to me. Sometimes I’d have a sentence or two, others I’d have a paragraph or five. But whatever the word count may be, I’m always excited to sign off with “thank you, and have a great day.”
Another small aspect of high school that will certainly be remembered are the passing conversations in the locker room. Whether the team was getting pumped for a fight under the Friday night lights or a couple guys were just chillin’ to get out of class, there was always someone to talk to and something to talk about.
In a similar lane to this, the chatter that’s heard when strolling down the hall have always enamored me. In our school’s wide variety of characters, it was almost like playing a game of topic roulette while heading from class to class. The freshmen kiddos could be ranting about their “hard schedules” right alongside the senior girls debates on who has filled out what scholarships. Whereas college will surely give me a new assortment of eavesdropping opportunities, these ephemeral exchanges have certainly been interesting.
The same thing could be said about all the different travelling experiences. With the vast array of activities I’ve participated in, plenty of memorable journeys have come with each bus ride. Some were sad; such as returning home from a lost basketball game or the expedition to Geneva after missing out on state one act. Others were exciting, like heading to Lincoln for pep band at the girls’ basketball semi-finals or the trek back from Omaha after qualifying for National FBLA. With each ride came another moment for us to cherish as teams, peers, and friends.
Aside from all the previously mentioned memories, there’s thousands more that can’t even be categorized. I could spend hours just writing about the various parking lot stories, lunch time tales, and numerous school days that lasted longer than they should have. While they can’t be categorized, they are still just as special. These, just like my high school career of burning popcorn, will be put to an end come May.
Seven months from now, I’ll be in some university dorm, unpacking the luggage I’ve brought from home. It’ll begin the next chapter of my life, one that I’m very eager to write. However, I can’t help but wonder what it’ll be like leaving this behind.
I’m sure college will gift me an abundance of memories, moments, and hard learned lessons that’ll serve as checkpoints in my life. Yet, I don’t see them being anything like the experiences I’ve had at Fillmore Central. Because this wild, eccentric, and unpredictable school has characterized my youth. Fillmore Central made me who I am today. Not due to the major events or large occasions, but rather all the little things that’ve changed my life.