Student Columnist: Address the stress

From Tuesday to Thursday, my day begins at 5:45 a.m., and ends at 10 p.m.
In the morning, I have Dukes and Duchesses practice; in the evenings, I have One Act; and the rest of the day is school and whatever time I can spend with my family.
Apart from that, I have chores, a variety of freelance jobs, and as much reading time as I can spare. Sometimes, I feel like I’m trapped in a washing machine. Every day, I spin round and round in a monotonous rinse cycle, just going through the motions until I can get home for some much-needed rest. Other times, I feel like there’s a huge weight pressing down on me, consisting of my piled up deadlines and upcoming tests and competitions. Stress and dread pull me down, making me want to curl up and just block out the rest of the world.
Stress is a common occurrence in our day-to-day lives. Often, a small amount of stress can be helpful, giving us persistence to finish something quickly, or work harder to improve. It’s stress that gives us the drive to stay on top of our homework, take an extra hour to study for a math test, or put additional effort into basketball practice for the big game on Saturday. This type of normal, healthy stress is called eustress, and it can be what pushes us to work hard and do our best.
However, negative stress can be a whole other end of the spectrum. Negative stress occurs when a person’s daily activities become more than they can handle. It might be that they signed up for too many extracurriculars at once, or that their grades have taken a dive. It could even be that a loved one is in critical condition, or that their job is in jeopardy. In these cases, stress is present for a much longer period of time, and can start to affect all areas of a person’s life. The person may become depressed or have panic attacks. They also might suffer chest pains or headaches. Whenever I become particularly stressed about something, I’m in a perpetually nervous state. I can get confused or lose attention easily, and I have trouble sleeping. I also find that the more stressed I become, the more I want to avoid the thing that is stressing me out.
So how do you prevent yourself from being trapped in a hamster wheel of stress? Rather than avoid it or pretend that it doesn’t exist, it’s important to address your stress. Several simple tips to minimize stress are mostly common sense: Eat well, sleep well, and exercise. Apart from that, it is essential to not procrastinate on tasks that need to get done. Make a to-do list, set reminders, or just buckle down and get through it. Having a plan and working towards your goal is a great stress reliever. Another way to handle stress is to know when it’s a good time to take a break. Stepping back, taking some time for yourself, and allowing your thoughts to collect and reorganize themselves can make it easier to work on whatever you were doing before. Finally, find a work environment that works for you. My ideal workspace usually includes an uncluttered area, celtic music, and a mug of tea. It's hard to feel stressed when you’re in a relaxed sphere.
Entering into the holiday season, with COVID on the rise, and semester finals imminent, sometimes it seems impossible not to be stressed. Through all of this, it is important to look at ourselves, and evaluate whether we are handling our stress in a healthy way. So, this season, how will you address your stress?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!