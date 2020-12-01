Student Columnist: Address the stress

From Tuesday to Thursday, my day begins at 5:45 a.m., and ends at 10 p.m.

In the morning, I have Dukes and Duchesses practice; in the evenings, I have One Act; and the rest of the day is school and whatever time I can spend with my family.

Apart from that, I have chores, a variety of freelance jobs, and as much reading time as I can spare. Sometimes, I feel like I’m trapped in a washing machine. Every day, I spin round and round in a monotonous rinse cycle, just going through the motions until I can get home for some much-needed rest. Other times, I feel like there’s a huge weight pressing down on me, consisting of my piled up deadlines and upcoming tests and competitions. Stress and dread pull me down, making me want to curl up and just block out the rest of the world.

Stress is a common occurrence in our day-to-day lives. Often, a small amount of stress can be helpful, giving us persistence to finish something quickly, or work harder to improve. It’s stress that gives us the drive to stay on top of our homework, take an extra hour to study for a math test, or put additional effort into basketball practice for the big game on Saturday. This type of normal, healthy stress is called eustress, and it can be what pushes us to work hard and do our best.