Student columnist: A stranger’s kindness

Did you know that doing one act of kindness could change someone’s life?

You may never know the impact that one small, simple act can have on a stranger. With one simple act of kindness, you could help change their lives. I know that in my own life I have been impacted by complete strangers and it just helps make my day just a little bit better. If everyone made it their goal to do one kind act to one person every day, it would help make the world a better place.

Sometimes it’s as easy as paying for the person behind you in line or maybe even waving to someone on the street. It doesn’t take a grand act to make someone’s day. One little act can change the entire course of that person’s day.

I think everyone can think of at least one time where someone made your life a little bit better. The person might not even know that they impacted you. Maybe they helped you out in a time of need when they didn’t even know you needed help. Kindness can be shown in so many different memorable ways that sometimes it’s hard for the other person to understand the difference their one act has made in your life.