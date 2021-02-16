Student columnist: A stranger’s kindness

Did you know that doing one act of kindness could change someone’s life?
You may never know the impact that one small, simple act can have on a stranger. With one simple act of kindness, you could help change their lives. I know that in my own life I have been impacted by complete strangers and it just helps make my day just a little bit better. If everyone made it their goal to do one kind act to one person every day, it would help make the world a better place.
Sometimes it’s as easy as paying for the person behind you in line or maybe even waving to someone on the street. It doesn’t take a grand act to make someone’s day. One little act can change the entire course of that person’s day.
I think everyone can think of at least one time where someone made your life a little bit better. The person might not even know that they impacted you. Maybe they helped you out in a time of need when they didn’t even know you needed help. Kindness can be shown in so many different memorable ways that sometimes it’s hard for the other person to understand the difference their one act has made in your life.
In my own life, I have often been affected by the kindness of others. A complete stranger once gave me a chocolate rose just to be nice. I still have that rose in a drawer in my room. I’m sure that that person had no clue that I would value their gift that much. They had no clue if I was having a good day or a bad day, but still decided to be nice and give a gift to someone they didn’t even know. It’s the little things that sometimes make the biggest impact.
It doesn’t take a lot of effort to be kind to someone. It takes minimal effort, but can have major outcomes. You may not think that it’ll make a difference if you say hello to that one person in the grocery store, but what if it makes a difference in their life? We never know what other people are going through, so why not make a conscious effort to be kind?
Something that often holds people back from being kind to a stranger is their own insecurity that they’ll be judged for their actions. So what if someone judges you for sitting next to the person that’s sitting alone? It’s worth the impact that it’ll make in that person’s life.
Being kind to a stranger can actually helps boost your own morale as well. Not only can you make someone else’s life better, but you can also impact your own life. Kindness can actually give you energy and make you feel happier. One act of kindness can reduce all sorts of stress, pain, and anxiety. This could help you to better a better version of yourself. It is also known to be increasingly contagious to the people around you, but it is especially contagious to the person it is shown to. Sharing kindness with another person could cause them to be kind to another person which could in turn cause a chain reaction. The more people we have that show kindness to others then the better world we have.
Kindness is a simple concept that can be shown to anyone by anyone. Don’t be afraid to show kindness to the people around you because you never know how it might impact their life or your own life!