Student columnist: A Rocky Vacation

I sit at a picnic table, shivering in my thin jacket, winking to keep from falling asleep, and trying to hold onto my McDonald’s burger before it blows away in the high wind. I’m tired, cold, and a very long way from home. No, I’m not in a teen runaway story, I’m on a family vacation that is slowly going down the drain.
Last summer, when almost every normal summer activity had either been cancelled or proclaimed unsafe, my parents decided it was the perfect time to take the whole family on a weeklong vacation to Granby, Colorado. Since we had gone no farther than Council Bluffs for five months, and had seen more of our house than we ever wished to see, my sisters and I jumped at the idea. We packed our bags, downloaded lots of podcasts and audiobooks, and set off in our minivan for the mountains. We arrived eight hours later just as night was falling, and pulled into the parking lot across from the condo that we had rented via AirBnB.
We were all tired, hungry, and ready to settle in and unpack. Unfortunately, when my dad unlocked the door, we found not a comfortable, vacation ready condo, but a condo undergoing renovations, and a very confused-looking condo owner. We had been ripped off by the people claiming to rent out the apartment! Numbly, we walked back out to the car, drove to a nearby McDonald’s (the only place around that was open and had wifi -- though the dining room was closed due to COVID, so we sat on a picnic table outside), and after several phone calls with AirBnB and nearby hotels (pretty much everything was full) we found a place to stay...an hour and a half away.
The whole arrangement was less than ideal. We had planned to be in a three-bedroom apartment with a large kitchen and plenty of storage space. Instead, we got a hotel room with two queen beds, a shallow closet, and a microwave. In Granby, we were almost within sight of Grand Lake, a gorgeous lake town with many attractions that we had visited briefly the summer before. We were also just 20 minutes away from Rocky Mountain National Park, where we had planned to spend the majority of our time. In Dillon, the town we were staying in, we were a long distance from both the lake and the park. It was going to be a lot more driving, and a lot less sightseeing than any of us would have liked. Still, we gritted our teeth and made up our minds that we would have a good time on this vacation.
And we did. We went to Rocky Mountain National Park and had a great time splashing in freezing mountain streams, hiking through snow drifts hundreds of feet above the ground, and spotting many different kinds of wildlife, including marmots, bighorn sheep, pikas, and a moose and her calf. We had a picnic with some of our relatives at a beautiful reservoir that turned out to be a perfect spot for swimming and skipping rocks. We played board games by the hotel pool, and took walks by Lake Dillon. We also became very good at cooking in confined spaces. We bought a large crockpot, and my mother made German apple pancakes, roasted chicken with potatoes, and microwave hard boiled eggs in the hotel room.
Not all of our vacation was a breeze. The extra driving for our excursions made us tired and irritable, and it meant we didn’t get to spend as much time doing the things we had planned. We drove each other crazy in our tiny hotel room, unable to get any privacy unless we locked ourselves in the bathroom. We had to do our dishes in the bathtub, and wash our masks in the sink and hang them to dry.
In many ways, my family’s summer trip reminds me of 2020. It started out as a year full of promise and excitement, but then something beyond anyone’s control threw a wrench in the gears. Everyone had to adapt, and give many normal things up for a while. Many times, the changes really sucked, but most people still managed to make the best of things and get through it. 2020 was a rocky year for all of us, but when you hit rock bottom, there’s nowhere to go but up, and hopefully, that will be what 2021 is all about.