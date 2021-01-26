Student columnist: A Rocky Vacation

The whole arrangement was less than ideal. We had planned to be in a three-bedroom apartment with a large kitchen and plenty of storage space. Instead, we got a hotel room with two queen beds, a shallow closet, and a microwave. In Granby, we were almost within sight of Grand Lake, a gorgeous lake town with many attractions that we had visited briefly the summer before. We were also just 20 minutes away from Rocky Mountain National Park, where we had planned to spend the majority of our time. In Dillon, the town we were staying in, we were a long distance from both the lake and the park. It was going to be a lot more driving, and a lot less sightseeing than any of us would have liked. Still, we gritted our teeth and made up our minds that we would have a good time on this vacation.