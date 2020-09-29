Strengthening our ties with Israel

Not all threats to Israel come from within the region. China has recently attempted to sow its anti-democratic worldview in the Middle East. As a part of its “Belt and Road Initiative,” China has significantly increased investment in Middle Eastern countries such as Egypt, the UAE, and even Israel. While we work to diversify global supply chains of essential medicines, PPE, and other essential components of the COVID response, it only makes sense to deepen our collaborative partnerships with strong allies such as Israel in order to reduce reliance on China and to shore up our ability to jointly address future similar crises. In order to steer us in this direction, I have cosponsored H.R.6829, the Expanding Medical Partnerships with Israel to Lessen Dependence on China Act.

There is a long and productive history of partnership between US and Israel in the fields of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology and this bill would further this key area of our relationship.

I have also cosponsored H.R.5605, the United States-Israel PTSD Collaborative Research Act, which would take our collective research and experience to develop best-practices in research, diagnosing, and treating PTSD. It makes sense for our countries to partner as we work to better understand the condition and identify the best methods to treat and rehabilitate our servicemembers and veterans.

I am proud of our nation’s long, constructive history of collaborating with Israel toward peace and prosperity, and I appreciate all President Trump has done to further our goals. Together, the United States and Israel remain a force for good around the world and an example for others who strive toward democracy.