Sports Actually:

Friday, the fog will lift at last on our vaunted volleyball program.

Folks who ought to know swear it’s 13 months since our beloved Huskers recorded a single ace serve, dig, pass or thundering kills. Is that waaay too long for you. Dang sure is for me.

It has been declared in this space before, but let’s say it again: The most successful, dynamic and academically-excellent sport at the University of Nebraska is volleyball. If the measuring stick be class and consistency, nothing else at NU approaches what Terry Petit created and which John Cook has done nothing but enhance.

For years I held an annual photo pass to home volleyball matches (a privilege I sorely miss, by the way) and was blessed to be courtside at the 2015 Final Four in Omaha our Huskers dominated in winning their fourth national title. What an experience for this non-traditional sports journalist and decades-long Husker volleyball fan, dating back to his life as a green-grocer, to stand on the floor and capture the marvelous photo you see here. Talk about the stuff of bucket lists.

So much wonderful fun and excitement was suspended for a full year. Plus a month for cripes sake. It’s been torturous.