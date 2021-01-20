Sports Actually:

Friday, the fog will lift at last on our vaunted volleyball program.
Folks who ought to know swear it’s 13 months since our beloved Huskers recorded a single ace serve, dig, pass or thundering kills. Is that waaay too long for you. Dang sure is for me.
It has been declared in this space before, but let’s say it again: The most successful, dynamic and academically-excellent sport at the University of Nebraska is volleyball. If the measuring stick be class and consistency, nothing else at NU approaches what Terry Petit created and which John Cook has done nothing but enhance.
For years I held an annual photo pass to home volleyball matches (a privilege I sorely miss, by the way) and was blessed to be courtside at the 2015 Final Four in Omaha our Huskers dominated in winning their fourth national title. What an experience for this non-traditional sports journalist and decades-long Husker volleyball fan, dating back to his life as a green-grocer, to stand on the floor and capture the marvelous photo you see here. Talk about the stuff of bucket lists.
So much wonderful fun and excitement was suspended for a full year. Plus a month for cripes sake. It’s been torturous.
But mercifully, the darkness lifts tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday at Indiana where the Huskers are scheduled for a two-match set. The Hoosiers are first up in a season of entirely Big-10 opponents. To better manage a pandemic-compressed season the league assembled a ‘two-fer’ schedule that calls for two matches per road trip, per school.
Our team’s next twin-bill comes in Lincoln against Northwestern on January 29, 30 and at Rutgers the 12th and 13th of February. The first two rounds of the NCAA tourney are Thursday, April 8 and Saturday, April 10. The semis and championship finals will, last I heard, most likely come to Omaha Thursday and Saturday, April 22, 24.
We are so ready. Let the games begin. Please.