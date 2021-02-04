Sports Actually: Wrestling is not for me (no guts)

I spent five hours in the gym at Adams Central last Saturday covering the Dukes in the Central Conference Wrestling Tournament. What those five hours did, among other things, was to confirm the fact I do not have the courage for this sport. Never did.

I, by way of explanation, require teammates to blame. “If they had just got the ball inside to me” or “if the dadgum quarterback had seen me crossing the middle on that pass route.”

You don’t get that with wrestling where it’s hero or zero all by yourself every time you step out there under the lights.

In 1960s Genoa there was no wrestling, thus I was spared having to admit my inferiority. But I see it now. No chance did I have the training discipline, athleticism or coachability for wrestling. But I sure do respect the kids who do, their dedication to the sport is obvious for all to see.

Last week the Dukes won four individual championships, had a bunch more medal and took third as a team. By this time of the season, I promise they all – the whole lot of ‘em – are battered and bruised. This is walking wounded time of year as injuries great and small build one upon the other. Back-up kids are no different, they just take their pummeling daily from teammates in the room.