Sports Actually: Wrestling is not for me (no guts)

I spent five hours in the gym at Adams Central last Saturday covering the Dukes in the Central Conference Wrestling Tournament. What those five hours did, among other things, was to confirm the fact I do not have the courage for this sport. Never did.
I, by way of explanation, require teammates to blame. “If they had just got the ball inside to me” or “if the dadgum quarterback had seen me crossing the middle on that pass route.”
You don’t get that with wrestling where it’s hero or zero all by yourself every time you step out there under the lights.
In 1960s Genoa there was no wrestling, thus I was spared having to admit my inferiority. But I see it now. No chance did I have the training discipline, athleticism or coachability for wrestling. But I sure do respect the kids who do, their dedication to the sport is obvious for all to see.
Last week the Dukes won four individual championships, had a bunch more medal and took third as a team. By this time of the season, I promise they all – the whole lot of ‘em – are battered and bruised. This is walking wounded time of year as injuries great and small build one upon the other. Back-up kids are no different, they just take their pummeling daily from teammates in the room.
I count it a miracle the kids are even wrestling this year for one reason. That reason is COVID. Talk about close contact? Oh, my, this sport has it. The schools, coaches, wrestlers and families are to be applauded for working together to keep these courageous young warriors on the mat.
Saturday, they take the next step when the subdistrict convenes in the Duke Dome. York will host a half-dozen teams while the other squads in their district similarly winnow their numbers in a matching subdistrict. The top four finishers on each weight bracket in both subdistricts then convene for the ‘official’ district tourney with berths at state on the line.
This is a new format in Nebraska that traces straight back to COVID. If you’ve ever been to a full-blown district tournament of perhaps a dozen or more teams, you know what wrestler density and crowds packed tight look like. The subdistricts will divide athletes and fans in half at separate locations, then bring back only the kids and families of those who finished fourth or better to the full district tournament where state qualification awaits.
Is this going to be a pain? Perhaps, but isn’t it also a clever, thoughtful strategy from the NSAA? One that will permit our athletes to wrestle for championships despite the horror of this pandemic?
So take that, dang COVID.