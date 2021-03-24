Sports Actually: What to do when two worlds collide head-on?

As my old granddaddy used to say, “Storm’s a comin’.”

Some of you already know I am kinda/sorta back in the saddle down at the York News-Times.

First this paper, the very one I have been trying and failing to retire from into the third year, said farewell to assistant sports editor Steve Marik who took a great new job in Lincoln. That brought a near-immediate SOS from my former colleagues down at the office.

No sooner did we work out a plan by which I might shore up sports for a month or two or three than features editor Jessica Votipka accepted a position in the newsroom at one of our horde of sister papers, in this case the Grand Island Independent.

Managing editor Melanie, in a second SOS on the heels of the first, said, “I know you’re first priority is sports, but I sure could use some help if you have any extra time.”

There you have the short version of how I found myself back on the horse, except now I am the one being asked to “Giddy Up.”