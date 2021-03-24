Sports Actually: What to do when two worlds collide head-on?

As my old granddaddy used to say, “Storm’s a comin’.”
Some of you already know I am kinda/sorta back in the saddle down at the York News-Times.
First this paper, the very one I have been trying and failing to retire from into the third year, said farewell to assistant sports editor Steve Marik who took a great new job in Lincoln. That brought a near-immediate SOS from my former colleagues down at the office.
No sooner did we work out a plan by which I might shore up sports for a month or two or three than features editor Jessica Votipka accepted a position in the newsroom at one of our horde of sister papers, in this case the Grand Island Independent.
Managing editor Melanie, in a second SOS on the heels of the first, said, “I know you’re first priority is sports, but I sure could use some help if you have any extra time.”
There you have the short version of how I found myself back on the horse, except now I am the one being asked to “Giddy Up.”
So I do sports as needed, crank out features, photos, columns, will soon help fill a couple upcoming special sections with stories and photos. While all that’s going on I also edit all local copy each day by remoting in from the recliner in which I am ensconced at this very moment.
Two track meets last week and tennis yesterday, folded together with a couple pieces for Mel and two columns proved doable even for a hair-shirted fellow of 71 gentle summers. I was comforted I might actually defy all odds and either meet expectations or fake it for a while. Then sports editor Ken casually mentioned the other day how the spring sports schedule doesn’t even get serious until next week.
The good news? By some miracle I do not deserve this stuff comes easy for me. A few extra shekels in the slush fund are a nice side benefit, too.
The bad news? We stand, you and I, on the very cusp of the second-best time of year to hook up the boat and get after ‘em (fall is tops for fishing in my book).
You see the dilemma now, I bet. Sure you do.
What to do when the water temp gets into the 60-degree range and hungry bass, crappie, walleye and bluegill come up shallow and go to he’n and she’n? The Mad Angler who lurks deep inside me (see the only known photo of the demon above) will surely come boiling out. What then?
Even I don’t know the answer to that one; however it’s probably best they get a couple positions filled down at the YNT … and quickly.
I have a first-person report East Twin north of Pleasant Dale – a puddle possessed of crappie prospects if a Game and Parks fishery survey is to be believed - was 44-degrees last Friday and warming fast. The clock is ticking.