Sports Actually: ‘Tis the dread dead season for sports guys

Nothing against hoops and wrestling themselves, but this is the worst time of year to be a small newspaper sports guy bar none. At least it was for me.

Basketball begins in late November for York College and doesn’t end until the high school state tournament in March, five long, dark, frozen months of short days and scant sunlight later.

Wrestling is shorter so that helps. A little.

As I sit here shivering in the dark Tuesday morning committing these words to electronic paper the power is out so no heat, no light, the temperature is 24 notches left of zero and the garage door won’t go up. Thank goodness we have a vehicle with a new battery sitting outside. At least I can get Good Wife Norma to work. Right? Wrong. The 4-Runner will not start. No way. There is snow piled up to my naughty bits, ice everywhere and three full sets of wiener dog plumbing to manage.

Now imagine running all over the country chasing meets and games in such impossible conditions. It’s a mental and physical drain, I promise you that. Double so when yonder sports scribe is north of 60 birthdays.

Do other professions have it tougher? Of course, but not being a fireman or electric utility lineman or natural gas tech or snowplow driver I will stand aside so those folks can do their own whining.