Sports Actually: The selfishness and disgrace of serial poachers cannot be overstated

The state and feds ganged up to bring down this sorry enterprise and bless them for five years of dedicated investigation.

Hueftle, 30, will leave his wife and young children behind to fend for themselves while he does a richly-deserved, 30-month hitch in federal prison. He must pay $214,375 restitution and is banned from hunting, trapping or engaging in any related business for 15 years … beginning the day he gets out of prison.

Something more than 64 deer, six pronghorn antelope and 27 turkey were illegally killed. On top of that a few of these cretins used hawks and owls for target practice, picking them off fence wires and power lines. Why in the world would they do that? For the ‘sport’ of it, one assumes. In the plea agreement Hueftle owned up to personally killing no less than 100 non-game birds.

But wait, there’s more. Our hero-in-reverse was convicted of violating federal hunting laws and sentenced to probation for five years in 2012, yet he began Hidden Hills later that same year. The business is said to have solicited clients online and in person at out-of-state events, including a nine-day outdoor expo in Pennsylvania. That clever marketing strategy attracted in excess of 118 customers to Hidden Hills, almost all from outside Nebraska.