Sports Actually: Sports in the snow? You betcha, but not here.

We got a boatload of snow dumped on us in a short time. Perhaps you noticed.
After two shoulder-crunching rounds with the big, scary snowblower, this recent white stuff harkened me back to our years snuggled up against the mountains of northwest Wyoming. Snow is grudgingly tolerated here because, well, we have no choice. However, the same icky stuff is embraced out there. I find that odd. Do you?
Way out yonder in the wild, wild west, sleds perched on trailers on driveways are as common as motorcycles and boats are here. What is a sled, you ask? That’s what folks out yonder call their snowmobiles. Why so common there and nonexistent here? Take my word for it, if you could see the huge expanses of the most spectacularly beautiful, wide open mountain slopes and valleys covered in several feet of undisturbed snow you would understand why snowmobiles must exist.
But that’s not all folks do with snow and even ice out there.
There are Alpine and skinny skis to ride. The former are for schussing straight down the sides of mountains. The latter are for more horizontal applications, say cross-country touring. Skis not your thing? Just pop into the local rec district and check out a set of snowshoes, drive up the hill, strap ‘em on and plunge into the trackless wilderness alongside a not-quite-frozen-over, crystal clear, gurgling stream. You already know some human beings love to race on downhill and cross-country skis, but are you aware they have competitions for snowshoes, too. So, that’s your sports angle right there.
But wait, there’s more!
Take ice skating? Powell, where we lived, has an outdoor rink the town’s families enjoy for free. Just down the road in Cody you will find a first-rate indoor ice complex to either use yourself or perhaps settle in for a hockey game. They even have concessions so what’s not to like?
What else is ice good for? Fishing for one thing, largely for ‘macs’ on Buffalo Bill Reservoir. Macs are mackinaws and mackinaws are lake trout to the rest of us. Great ole’ big ‘uns.
Farmers typically raise three major crops; malt barley, sugar beets and edible beans with a spritz of world-class alfalfa for dessert. Crops are harvested at different times which means these fellas go warp speed in spring, summer and fall. So, what do they do in winter? A few bore holes in the ice and catch monster macs, so great are their skills fishing hard water.
Wait, I nearly forgot sailboats. Visualize oversized surfboards with sharp steel runners beneath and a sail above. Add a brisk wind and you will have no further need for speed. Promise.
Beginning to understand how freezing cold, snow and even ice can be wonderful? If so you have more chutzpa than me. I lived smack dab in the middle of it all for six and a half years and did none of that stuff. Not even once. I’m dumb, not crazy.