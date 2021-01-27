Sports Actually: Sports in the snow? You betcha, but not here.

We got a boatload of snow dumped on us in a short time. Perhaps you noticed.

After two shoulder-crunching rounds with the big, scary snowblower, this recent white stuff harkened me back to our years snuggled up against the mountains of northwest Wyoming. Snow is grudgingly tolerated here because, well, we have no choice. However, the same icky stuff is embraced out there. I find that odd. Do you?

Way out yonder in the wild, wild west, sleds perched on trailers on driveways are as common as motorcycles and boats are here. What is a sled, you ask? That’s what folks out yonder call their snowmobiles. Why so common there and nonexistent here? Take my word for it, if you could see the huge expanses of the most spectacularly beautiful, wide open mountain slopes and valleys covered in several feet of undisturbed snow you would understand why snowmobiles must exist.

But that’s not all folks do with snow and even ice out there.