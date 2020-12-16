Sports Actually: Out and about in the freezing cold for trout

Who – except at the point of a gun - scrambles onto a boat in pre-dawn darkness during sub-freezing weather, there to spend six hours fishing for trout … all the while knowing he will not keep a single one to eat?

Well, me for one. Longtime friend Mike Bell for another.

Mike and I booked a trip with Captain B (on land he’s Brian Thompson) to make a stab at White River rainbows and German browns near Branson. Table Rock Dam holds back that sprawling reservoir from Lake Taneycomo below, which is really still the White River. The current through which we made dozens of drifts just below the massive dam told us this is a river.

We motored upstream and drifted back on runs through gin-clear water usually no more than a foot or two deep.

I have suffered more than my share of strikes without hook sets in my day. What’s even more frustrating, I discovered last Wednesday, is watching the &%$# fish dart away after a sharp tug. Ever heard a fish giggle? I hadn’t either till then.

Do not mourn for us, however. We caught and released our share, all rainbows up to just shy of 20 inches. Beautiful fish? The rich color saturation and iridescence of the most gorgeous of the specimens Brian netted for us was spectacular.