Sports Actually: Out and about in the freezing cold for trout

Who – except at the point of a gun - scrambles onto a boat in pre-dawn darkness during sub-freezing weather, there to spend six hours fishing for trout … all the while knowing he will not keep a single one to eat?
Well, me for one. Longtime friend Mike Bell for another.
Mike and I booked a trip with Captain B (on land he’s Brian Thompson) to make a stab at White River rainbows and German browns near Branson. Table Rock Dam holds back that sprawling reservoir from Lake Taneycomo below, which is really still the White River. The current through which we made dozens of drifts just below the massive dam told us this is a river.
We motored upstream and drifted back on runs through gin-clear water usually no more than a foot or two deep.
I have suffered more than my share of strikes without hook sets in my day. What’s even more frustrating, I discovered last Wednesday, is watching the &%$# fish dart away after a sharp tug. Ever heard a fish giggle? I hadn’t either till then.
Do not mourn for us, however. We caught and released our share, all rainbows up to just shy of 20 inches. Beautiful fish? The rich color saturation and iridescence of the most gorgeous of the specimens Brian netted for us was spectacular.
Management is rigid, the better to protect a priceless resource. Only fish 12 inches and shorter or 20 inches and longer may be legally kept. Who would kill and butcher a 20-plus specimen? Not us … even had we caught one. Worms for bait? Nope. Brian explained you can’t even spray fish attractor scents on a lure.
Mike and I had a great morning. There was frost underfoot at 7 when we began, but a couple hours later it was a magnificent place to be.
Brian knows his business with these trout. Even better, he’s a relaxed and affable companion. You will find him at captainbguide.com.
Mikey says, “Try it. You’ll like it.” (Mose, too.)
