Sports Actually: Observations of a COVID-afflicted state hoops tourney

For the first time in years, I covered state tournament games last week in Lincoln. To suggest this one was a different breed of cat than all the other state hoops tourneys to which I was assigned over the past three decades in Nebraska and Wyoming understates reality.
COVID, of course, is this year’s difference maker … and last year’s, too. At this time in 2020 I was returning home from Powell, Wyoming, after 2 ½ months of locum tenens sports guy service to my former paper, the Powell Tribune. The reason I was heading east? Wyoming had just cancelled its state tournament which meant my work there was prematurely done.
At least the Nebraska kids were able to play the past two years. Many, many others could not.
I have attended state tournaments since watching them at the Coliseum on the UNL campus as a high school kid myself. I had seen it all; or so I thought.
Social distancing in an enormous venue such as Pinnacle Bank Arena has to be an engineering challenge. The place had black stretch wrap covering every other row entirely, save for entire sections that had been sealed off. Between each built-in vertical aisle in the seating scheme, a strip of the black wrap ran six feet wide from bottom to top.
So you had shiny black plastic encircling the area horizontally as it wound full-circle closing every other row, plus more of the stuff dividing each section in half vertically with social distance buffers.
Masks were mandatory at all times by edict of the NSAA, the City of Lincoln or both. Folks were good about not only strapping them on, but actually keeping them pulled up. Shocking, I know, but I swear my words are true.
Crowds for any one game were also kept down by clearing the entire building after every contest was concluded. Those glorious old days of coming early and lingering late to see some other schools play beyond your own were kaput, though I hope not permanently.
Between games workers in Ghost Buster backpacks and wands scurried about disinfecting the place. Obviously, they did not cross their streams. I know this because, had they, we all would be dead now.
The thing I noticed most of all, though, has nothing to do with global pandemics and the like. What stunned me is how wonderfully athletic and talented female high school basketball players have become. The best half-dozen or so of the ones I was privileged to watch were incredible; ball handling, shooting, running the floor, take-no-prisoners rebounding, nasty-tempered defense and every bit as competitive as the boys. All the rest were remarkable, too. I suppose you can’t get to state unless you got game.
It is my misfortune to be old enough to recall when modern-era girls basketball was in its infancy, a time when a team might be expected to record more turnovers than points. It wasn’t pretty back then, but the ladies had to start somewhere. One thing for sure, it’s been nothing but growth and development since. You’ve come a long way ladies. Well done.