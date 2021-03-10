Sports Actually: Observations of a COVID-afflicted state hoops tourney

Masks were mandatory at all times by edict of the NSAA, the City of Lincoln or both. Folks were good about not only strapping them on, but actually keeping them pulled up. Shocking, I know, but I swear my words are true.

Crowds for any one game were also kept down by clearing the entire building after every contest was concluded. Those glorious old days of coming early and lingering late to see some other schools play beyond your own were kaput, though I hope not permanently.

Between games workers in Ghost Buster backpacks and wands scurried about disinfecting the place. Obviously, they did not cross their streams. I know this because, had they, we all would be dead now.

The thing I noticed most of all, though, has nothing to do with global pandemics and the like. What stunned me is how wonderfully athletic and talented female high school basketball players have become. The best half-dozen or so of the ones I was privileged to watch were incredible; ball handling, shooting, running the floor, take-no-prisoners rebounding, nasty-tempered defense and every bit as competitive as the boys. All the rest were remarkable, too. I suppose you can’t get to state unless you got game.

It is my misfortune to be old enough to recall when modern-era girls basketball was in its infancy, a time when a team might be expected to record more turnovers than points. It wasn’t pretty back then, but the ladies had to start somewhere. One thing for sure, it’s been nothing but growth and development since. You’ve come a long way ladies. Well done.