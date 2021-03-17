Sports Actually: Just a few wee problems getting started this spring

A new set of tail/brake/turn signal lights were installed the other day. Suffice to say it was maddening for the poor auto techs stuck with the job and an expensive bite for me.

Then along about then the transom saver disappeared from beneath my Merc to the tune of 80 bucks. Maybe someone pinched it, which would be just a few seconds work for anyone familiar with how they work, or perhaps it fell off because ‘someone you know’ didn’t have it snugged down properly. The new one appeared on the porch Tuesday. As this is written I haven’t installed the thing yet, but I fully expect to be done in by one or more unexpected disasters.

Then there’s the trailer itself, which is old and rusty. I have no problem with old, but rust I cannot abide.

Several grand plans to get a couple coats of white paint sprayed on the thing went down like dominos. No problem with prep and paint, all that is worked out. But here’s just the thing; you can’t do any of that while the boat is still squatting on the dang trailer. Our wee tug is neither huge nor impressive, still it’s much too hefty for Good Wife Norma and me to muscle off the trailer and back on again.