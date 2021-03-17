Sports Actually: Just a few wee problems getting started this spring

Just when it was beginning to feel like time to go fishing had arrived, Mother Nature up and dealt us a death blow.
You think ‘death blow’ a bit dramatic? I beg to differ. Just in the past 10 days we sat out nearly 7 – yes, SEVEN – inches of rain in only 48 – yes FORTY-EIGHT – hours.
The Panhandle and beyond was buried in snow by the foot. Happy we weren’t living there lately, right? But it did rain mud – yes, MUD – on us. So of course we’ve got that going for us, which is nice. I am easy to confuse (you could ask anyone) and running errands Monday while my windshield wipers swept away sheets of brown rain definitely had me blinking my eyes like a slack-jawed ruminant. Turned out the clouds above us were loaded with dust from Oklahoma and Texas, swept our way by the enormous storm. That made some sense when explained, but didn’t alter the fact that in my seven-plus decades I never before laid eyes on a phenomenon like it.
But, I digress. The message of today’s fractured missive is this: Boats kinda suck. This is doubly torturous every spring when a miserable winter’s pent-up, cabin fever twitch to get out there is met with the inevitable getting geared up annoyances.
This year’s frustrations actually began late last season when, upon trailering the boat home from Yankee Hill Lake via the road running by Pawnee Lake, I happened to drop a trailer wheel into a roadside pothole I can only describe as cavernous. The horrific impact nearly wrenched boat from trailer and thoroughly destroyed the right tire, right rim and taillight on that side. The season was over anyway, so I dealt with the rim and tire, but left the tail light to dangle.
A new set of tail/brake/turn signal lights were installed the other day. Suffice to say it was maddening for the poor auto techs stuck with the job and an expensive bite for me.
Then along about then the transom saver disappeared from beneath my Merc to the tune of 80 bucks. Maybe someone pinched it, which would be just a few seconds work for anyone familiar with how they work, or perhaps it fell off because ‘someone you know’ didn’t have it snugged down properly. The new one appeared on the porch Tuesday. As this is written I haven’t installed the thing yet, but I fully expect to be done in by one or more unexpected disasters.
Then there’s the trailer itself, which is old and rusty. I have no problem with old, but rust I cannot abide.
Several grand plans to get a couple coats of white paint sprayed on the thing went down like dominos. No problem with prep and paint, all that is worked out. But here’s just the thing; you can’t do any of that while the boat is still squatting on the dang trailer. Our wee tug is neither huge nor impressive, still it’s much too hefty for Good Wife Norma and me to muscle off the trailer and back on again.
I even thought to perhaps have a wrecker run up to the house, lift it about three inches with a sling, pull the trailer out then gently lower the boat onto our carpet of Zoysia grass. Upon pondering the likely price tag for such an operation, though, I scrapped that idea, too.