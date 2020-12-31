Sports Actually: It’s finally time for Husker volleyball … thank goodness

January 22 is still a ways off, but at least we can see it from here. That’s the day the Huskers open the 2020 or 2021 or whatever volleyball season at Indiana.
My, but hasn’t it been a long time since the Huskers were slamming and banging in the fall of 2019. I’ve missed it mightily and I know others of you have as well.
The Big 10 has put together a hybrid schedule that will have teams playing league opponents only, meeting twice each time they get together instead of just once as before. Lots of reasons for this, not least of which are travel travails in the teeth of a global pandemic and the ability to get more matches compressed into a short season. The NCAA tournament hits in April, I believe, so the whole shebang is going to have a different feel.
The main ‘feel’ I get, however, is that this version of John Cook’s army is over the top in terms of potential. None of that counts if all that promise is not converted to success on the court, but I predict you will bet at your peril if you wager against Coach Cook finding the best in this team.
Anyone with even casual interest in NU volleyball knows what I am talking about. We have crazy talented veterans returning to which Coach will blend a consensus blue ribbon recruiting class.
It’s going to be something. That said, how do I find a way into the Devaney Center for home matches? Good question. The answer is, most likely I don’t and you don’t either. That’s a dang shame.
Covid, Covid go away and come again a never day.
Cook is an advocate of moving NCAA Division I volleyball permanently to spring. He makes many sound arguments to favor such a move, not least of which is that our Huskers – clearly the most successful athletic program at Nebraska over decades of time – would not have to go head-to-head with football and the run-up to the basketball season for our attention, print ink prominence and TV time. There are other reasons, but that one resonated most with me.
For a very long time I have thought it unfair how volleyball is made to stand second to football, which it outshines by light years in terms of NCAA championships, won-loss record, winning seasons, All-Americans in proportion to squad size, national respect and universally high regard.
No volleyball program in all of Division I would consider us less than a feared opponent and, even more noteworthy, it’s been that way without exception since Terry Pettit founded the sport for us long ago. Football has certainly had its peaks, but haven’t the valleys been steep? Never more than during the eras of Bill Callahan, Bo Pelini, Mike Riley and (so far at least) Scott Frost. I continue to hold out faith and hope for Coach Frost. Why? Because we have to. If Scott can’t return us to respectability I ask you, who can?
Volleyball, on the other hand, has demonstrated class, quality and success at a level of seamless consistency I think to be no less than remarkable.