Sports Actually: It’s finally time for Husker volleyball … thank goodness

January 22 is still a ways off, but at least we can see it from here. That’s the day the Huskers open the 2020 or 2021 or whatever volleyball season at Indiana.

My, but hasn’t it been a long time since the Huskers were slamming and banging in the fall of 2019. I’ve missed it mightily and I know others of you have as well.

The Big 10 has put together a hybrid schedule that will have teams playing league opponents only, meeting twice each time they get together instead of just once as before. Lots of reasons for this, not least of which are travel travails in the teeth of a global pandemic and the ability to get more matches compressed into a short season. The NCAA tournament hits in April, I believe, so the whole shebang is going to have a different feel.

The main ‘feel’ I get, however, is that this version of John Cook’s army is over the top in terms of potential. None of that counts if all that promise is not converted to success on the court, but I predict you will bet at your peril if you wager against Coach Cook finding the best in this team.

Anyone with even casual interest in NU volleyball knows what I am talking about. We have crazy talented veterans returning to which Coach will blend a consensus blue ribbon recruiting class.