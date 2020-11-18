Sports Actually: Is there nothing left in which to believe?

And thus did we Huskers enter our Big 10 era.

But here’s just the thing. Now the Big 10 – supposedly starched and staid – has set this aged brain to spinning.

We all know there are ‘haves’ in this world who, by their very existence, mandate there also be ‘have nots.’

Trouble is, in the Big 10 it’s become hard as the dickens to fit everybody into their familiar have … or have not … pigeonholes.

As Exhibit A may I offer Penn State? The proud Nittany Lions, a historically elite program if ever there was one, stand 0-4 on this COVID-mutilated season. I think the world of James Franklin and hope he gets PSU’s nostrils above the waves soon, but dang, zero-and-4 is still zero-and-4.

And what the devil is going on in the winning-tradition-rich state of Michigan? Has the whole place gone in the tank football-wise, one wonders? What else are we to believe with the Wolverines and Spartans both wobbling along looking semi-helpless at 1-3?

Toss our once dynastic Huskers in there, too, at an anemic one up and two down.

Perhaps more shocking than the 2020 fall of the above used-to-haves is how former ‘have nots’ figured out how to morph into ‘haves.’