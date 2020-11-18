Sports Actually: Is there nothing left in which to believe?

“What in the wide, wide world of sports is ‘a goin’ on here?”
Slim Pickens memorably used that line in Blazing Saddles, quite possibly the funniest and unapologetically bawdy movie ever made.
In 2020, I must, in abject confusion, invoke those words again.
The object of this latest bout of bewilderment is no less than Big 10 football.
One might begin with a known fact; the Big 10 or X or Ten Conference actually has 14 members. If that’s not perplexing enough, Notre Dame is an associate member in men’s ice hockey as is Johns Hopkins in lacrosse for men and women.
Didn’t know that last , did you? But now, thanks to the wonder of Wikipedia, we are both enlightened.
I loved the old Big 8 back in the day when our Huskers went about lowering the boom on lesser lights such as Kansas State, Okie State, Jayhawks and the like. Those games didn’t seem quite fair even then, but wasn’t it great to leave some poor opponent’s walls slick with gore nearly every Saturday?
The Big 12, at least to me, held no luster, a sentiment I attribute entirely to the Longhorns. Texas reveled in an arrogant bully’s role and exploited it right up the time those pompous Longhorn asses called Nebraska’s bluff.
And thus did we Huskers enter our Big 10 era.
But here’s just the thing. Now the Big 10 – supposedly starched and staid – has set this aged brain to spinning.
We all know there are ‘haves’ in this world who, by their very existence, mandate there also be ‘have nots.’
Trouble is, in the Big 10 it’s become hard as the dickens to fit everybody into their familiar have … or have not … pigeonholes.
As Exhibit A may I offer Penn State? The proud Nittany Lions, a historically elite program if ever there was one, stand 0-4 on this COVID-mutilated season. I think the world of James Franklin and hope he gets PSU’s nostrils above the waves soon, but dang, zero-and-4 is still zero-and-4.
And what the devil is going on in the winning-tradition-rich state of Michigan? Has the whole place gone in the tank football-wise, one wonders? What else are we to believe with the Wolverines and Spartans both wobbling along looking semi-helpless at 1-3?
Toss our once dynastic Huskers in there, too, at an anemic one up and two down.
Perhaps more shocking than the 2020 fall of the above used-to-haves is how former ‘have nots’ figured out how to morph into ‘haves.’
Northwestern at 4-0, though mildly surprising, does not shock the senses. That program has been flexing its muscles in the last few years after decades of irrelevance.
For a 220-volt bolt to the brain permit me trot out traditional also-ran Indiana. The Hoosiers stand a stunning 4-and-zip over all Big-10 opponents.
Lordy, even bottom dweller Maryland has a winning record of 2-1 that includes – are you sitting down? – a 35-19 victory over Penn State in Happy Valley. Maryland also bested Minnesota in overtime.
Smart money says you will bet on Sparty over the Terps this Saturday in College Park at your peril.
Does nothing remain, then, of the Big 10 in which to believe? Well, Ohio State is 3-0, un-come-close-to and second in the league by virtue of one less ‘W’ than Northwestern and Indiana.
By the way, we have the Buckeyes vs. the Hoosiers this Saturday in a battle of unbeatens. Who ya’ gonna plunk your money on in that one? Hey, Mr. Bookie Man, serve me a heapin’ helping of THE Ohio State University.
