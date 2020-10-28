Sports Actually: Husker football? What a miserable mess

It wasn’t perfect Saturday at THE Ohio State University but, oh my, wasn’t it fun to see the Big Red scampering about again?
If the game had ended after that first possession, or not too long after, we’d have been heroes, but any expectations of victory were neither realistic nor fair to our kids. This was perennial powerhouse Ohio State. Reality check: Nebraska football, though we love it dearly, has not been an elite team or anything close to it for years and years.
The Huskers were not going to win this game, period. That said, there were encouraging moments.
Martinez and McCaffery in the backfield together much of the game? Maybe you saw that one coming. I did not. Luke as a receiver maybe, but not running back.
I am a far shot short of an expert, but the couch coaches who are say Nebraska’s big bodies in the trenches held their ground much better on both sides of the ball this year than last. That was good to hear.
Frankly, our country bumpkins went toe-to-toe with the NFL-bound Buckeye brutes longer than I thought possible. The Huskers were never going to have enough poop to actually beat OSU, but they would have come a lot closer absent three quarterback fumbles – two of which were lost – plus penalties out the ying-yang. What was it, 90 yards worth and two ejections? Ouch.
The inability to either run or pass affectively against a Buckeye defense rated less than overwhelming may have factored in, too, but let’s not nitpick.
Sure sets up this week’s Wisconsin game nicely, though, doesn’t it?
What’s that you say? Saturday’s home opener in Lincoln has fallen victim to COVID at Wisconsin and will not be played at all?
Trying times, these, no? Lots of folks can’t wait until 2020 drags its sorry carcass back into the black lagoon. Not me, though. I see no reason to expect 2021 will be one iota different.
Concluding on a happier note, we cannot yield the floor before shouting an attaboy to the York Dukes of volleyball. This program has been growing and gaining ground over several seasons, no doubt about that.
Just look at them now, all grown up, top 10 ranked the entire season and, as these words are written, fresh off their third victory over Seward against zero losses to Coach Tom Pallas and his Jays this season.
York has come to more than hold its own against friendly rival Seward in athletic competition, however in my 30 years covering sports I have observed one of the toughest things for any good team to do is beat another good team three times in the same season.
Well done ladies. Good on ‘ya.
