Sports Actually: Husker football? What a miserable mess

It wasn’t perfect Saturday at THE Ohio State University but, oh my, wasn’t it fun to see the Big Red scampering about again?

If the game had ended after that first possession, or not too long after, we’d have been heroes, but any expectations of victory were neither realistic nor fair to our kids. This was perennial powerhouse Ohio State. Reality check: Nebraska football, though we love it dearly, has not been an elite team or anything close to it for years and years.

The Huskers were not going to win this game, period. That said, there were encouraging moments.

Martinez and McCaffery in the backfield together much of the game? Maybe you saw that one coming. I did not. Luke as a receiver maybe, but not running back.

I am a far shot short of an expert, but the couch coaches who are say Nebraska’s big bodies in the trenches held their ground much better on both sides of the ball this year than last. That was good to hear.