Sports Actually: Highfalutin hoops happened in Hebron

It looks like our fourth-grade hoops season is done. Unless, that is, grandson Jonny and the Heat, his Kearney team, are given the green light to play the Holdrege tournament done in a couple/three weeks ago by weather.

Good Wife Norma and I have watched him play in Kearney, Aurora and, just this past Sunday, way down in Hebron (GPS directions: go to Kansas and turn left).

Our Jonny Boy is a scrapper as you can plainly see in the photo. He is the No. 11 kid right in the middle of the action and also the only one in the photo willing to play in a mask. We are proud of him for that, too.

Basketball at this level, as any reasonable person would expect, is more about tumbles and turnovers than about scoring points. This is the ultimate development league. A typical game of two 16-minute quarters with a running clock might be 11-7, although we certainly have seen higher final scores. As they swat each other and the ball around, shots rarely go in. Instead of frowning at all the misses, I’ve learned to take a moment to notice how far up in the sky that 10-foot rim is for players this size. What they lack in high-powered offense is more than compensated by enthusiasm and energy to burn … especially energy.