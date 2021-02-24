Sports Actually: Highfalutin hoops happened in Hebron

It looks like our fourth-grade hoops season is done. Unless, that is, grandson Jonny and the Heat, his Kearney team, are given the green light to play the Holdrege tournament done in a couple/three weeks ago by weather.
Good Wife Norma and I have watched him play in Kearney, Aurora and, just this past Sunday, way down in Hebron (GPS directions: go to Kansas and turn left).
Our Jonny Boy is a scrapper as you can plainly see in the photo. He is the No. 11 kid right in the middle of the action and also the only one in the photo willing to play in a mask. We are proud of him for that, too.
Basketball at this level, as any reasonable person would expect, is more about tumbles and turnovers than about scoring points. This is the ultimate development league. A typical game of two 16-minute quarters with a running clock might be 11-7, although we certainly have seen higher final scores. As they swat each other and the ball around, shots rarely go in. Instead of frowning at all the misses, I’ve learned to take a moment to notice how far up in the sky that 10-foot rim is for players this size. What they lack in high-powered offense is more than compensated by enthusiasm and energy to burn … especially energy.
Jonny never takes a possession off, which is sports-speak for whenever he’s in the game he is 100% ‘in’ the game. He pays attention. Listens to his coaches. Hustles back on defense and doesn’t let a turnover off a sketchy pass get in his head and lead to another mistake.
One thing that’s obvious from the first games we watched this season to last weekend is how remarkably these boys have improved. They suffered some lopsided losses early, but Sunday in three games at Hebron the Heat took the first one to overtime before dropping a screamer, won the second then almost got the third game into OT, too.
Who are the unsung heroes of youth hoops for boys and girls? Begin with parents willing to drag their kids over all creation to practices and games, toss in the wonderful, kid-friendly referees and fold those ingredients together with remarkable, endlessly patient coaches.
What you get is pretty doggone good stuff. Well done one and all.