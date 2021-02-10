Sports Actually: Fun, yes, but not all that ‘Super’ in 2021

Did you take in the Super Bowl last weekend? So did I, kinda/sorta, but it wasn’t a glued-to-the-screen heartstopper by any means.

Kansas City’s mighty Chiefs looked competitive … until they weren’t. The evening deteriorated into a full-blown butt kickin’ long before “the last dog was hung” as some folks were heard to say back in the day.

I would not have been surprised had either team won, but I (and a lot of other folks) didn’t see this lopsided verdict coming. The Young Turk vs. the 43-year-old GOAT. Major Husker and Boys Town presence on the Buc defense and a Nebraska native in their front office. There was much to look forward to Sunday, but drama and exciting moments proved scarce. The Chiefs’ penalties alone were enough to do them in, never mind the superior Tampa Bay defense that had poor Patrick running for his life play after play.

Meanwhile on the other side of the ball, our aged hero in the hair shirt was cruising to his seventh Super Bowl championship in 10 tries. Good job by Brady, I’d say.

I was also stunned a bit to realize this was the 55th Super Bowl. It is my great misfortune to be ancient enough to have witnessed all of them.

