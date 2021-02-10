Sports Actually: Fun, yes, but not all that ‘Super’ in 2021

Did you take in the Super Bowl last weekend? So did I, kinda/sorta, but it wasn’t a glued-to-the-screen heartstopper by any means.
Kansas City’s mighty Chiefs looked competitive … until they weren’t. The evening deteriorated into a full-blown butt kickin’ long before “the last dog was hung” as some folks were heard to say back in the day.
I would not have been surprised had either team won, but I (and a lot of other folks) didn’t see this lopsided verdict coming. The Young Turk vs. the 43-year-old GOAT. Major Husker and Boys Town presence on the Buc defense and a Nebraska native in their front office. There was much to look forward to Sunday, but drama and exciting moments proved scarce. The Chiefs’ penalties alone were enough to do them in, never mind the superior Tampa Bay defense that had poor Patrick running for his life play after play.
Meanwhile on the other side of the ball, our aged hero in the hair shirt was cruising to his seventh Super Bowl championship in 10 tries. Good job by Brady, I’d say.
I was also stunned a bit to realize this was the 55th Super Bowl. It is my great misfortune to be ancient enough to have witnessed all of them.
Do you recall Daryle Lamonica? Probably not, but I do. He quarterbacked Oakland against the Packers waaaay back in the early 70s when the game was the American Football League vs. the National Football League. The AFL was ultimately absorbed into the NFL and the league we have today emerged.
I remember Coach Hank Stram of Kansas City pacing the sidelines in his dapper hat. And what male of a certain age worth his salt doesn’t recall how Joe Willy – his snoot reportedly full in a nightclub - brashly guaranteed victory for him and the upstart AFC Jets over the heavily favored and invulnerable Baltimore Colts. But the Colts were not unbeatable, which Joe Namath proved to the staid and smug NFL’s horror and embarrassment.
But here’s the deal. We all know Super Bowl Sunday has become about much more than what happens between the lines, don’t we? Sure we do.
Did I really read in the paper there were 7 (count ‘em, seven) hours of pre-game television coverage? How silly is that? Stylized versions of the National Anthem (remember the rage that rained down on Jose Feliciano) occasionally stir folks up, perhaps including this year. Just sing this iconic and traditional song the regular way, like everyone else, please.
I knew from reading about it ahead of time his year’s halftime show was not going to be down my Baby Boomer alley so that became shower time. Infinitely worse were the commercials, which, with a couple exceptions, didn’t hold up their end this year, either.
All in all we here at the Committee to Make Uninformed Declarations About Random Stuff rate Super Bowl LV a soft 7 … entertaining generally but never exceptional.