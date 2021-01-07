Sports Actually: Enough, already, with these Gatorade indignities

This year’s bowl games have me all stirred up … again … about the maddening habit of winning football teams celebrating victory by ambushing their own coach with a Gatorade drenching. This on national TV right in front of God and everybody, no less.

I sense you rolling your eyes accompanied by a condescending “Ok, Boomer,” but hear me out.

I don’t understand how or why this fundamentally juvenile, disrespectful tradition continues year after endless year.

What an insult to the very coach who guided you to your big victory. When this indignity was visited upon no less intellectual, dignified mentor and coach than Tom Osborne, I visibly flinched in discomfort. This might have been surprising and perhaps even cute to some (not me) the first or second time. There ought not to have been a third time and by now, years later, this childish ritual has become tired, used up, worn out, boring and frankly an embarrassment.

To me it’s like players who act out after making a tackle for loss or scoring a touchdown … both of which are part of their job descriptions, by the way. The whole team racing to set up for a mock group photo in the end zone is abhorrent to a guy whose dad would have gone apoplectic at the sight of such mocking, unsportsmanlike behavior in his son.