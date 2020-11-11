Sports Actually: C’mon Huskers, how long must this go on?

Is it reasonable to expect the success we once enjoyed to continue forever? Of course not. But man, when the pendulum went the other way it swung plumb out of sight and hasn’t returned.

Do not misunderstand. I believed Scott Frost had the best chance to drag us out of this Husker funk when he was hired and I still believe that today. I don’t know if even he can do it, but let me ask; if not Scott then who?

But dang it, this helplessness in the face of self-inflicted wounds has become tiresome and, worse, predictable to the point I find myself falling into a kind of a ho-hum ambivalence during games.

How does a Division I football team commit 5 (FIVE) false starts in a single game? My high school team didn’t win a single time for two years, yet even we expected better of ourselves than that. And there’s more, much more, on the litany of silly-but-fatal mistakes that plague our Huskers game after game, season after season, ad nauseum.

We keep hearing these lapses are fixable and you’re right, coach, they are. Now could we actually fix a few? Please?