Sports Actually: C’mon Huskers, how long must this go on?

One good thing (perhaps the only good one) about arriving at 71 summers is that I am old enough to have experienced the glory days of Husker football up close and personal.
For decades I clung to NU football’s pants leg like a broken-hearted dog … to pirate a wonderful line by my favorite cowboy poet Baxter Black.
In truth this Husker obsession dates back to the middle 60s when my Genoa Oriole bandmates and I perched on bleachers under the south stadium, there to scamper out and join a similarly uniformed horde for a mass performance at halftime on the annual Band Day.
I remember well when Bob Devaney and his entire staff came from Wyoming to set things right at Nebraska, and boy did they ever.
My era includes Dennis Claridge, Light Horse Harry Wilson and Kent McCloughan right through Broderick Thomas, Aman Green, Jarvis Redwine, I.M. Hipp and quarterback Scott Frost helping us claim a share of the national championship.
We had down times to be sure. I tell folks – only half in jest – that Barry Switzer broke my heart more than all the girls I knew growing up.
But never … and I mean never … have we experienced anything to compare with these past few seasons. Failed coaches. Incompetent administrators. Hasn’t it been something?
Is it reasonable to expect the success we once enjoyed to continue forever? Of course not. But man, when the pendulum went the other way it swung plumb out of sight and hasn’t returned.
Do not misunderstand. I believed Scott Frost had the best chance to drag us out of this Husker funk when he was hired and I still believe that today. I don’t know if even he can do it, but let me ask; if not Scott then who?
But dang it, this helplessness in the face of self-inflicted wounds has become tiresome and, worse, predictable to the point I find myself falling into a kind of a ho-hum ambivalence during games.
How does a Division I football team commit 5 (FIVE) false starts in a single game? My high school team didn’t win a single time for two years, yet even we expected better of ourselves than that. And there’s more, much more, on the litany of silly-but-fatal mistakes that plague our Huskers game after game, season after season, ad nauseum.
We keep hearing these lapses are fixable and you’re right, coach, they are. Now could we actually fix a few? Please?
