Sports Actually: ‘Back in the Saddle’ or ‘The Bad Penny Returns’

What if, say, a used-up old sports poop retired but it didn’t take? What then, do you suppose? We are about to find out. More correct is to say I am about to find out.

It’s the early stages of year three since (mostly) retiring from this paper’s newsroom. Oh, I have done stuff since. A couple columns a week, occasional features or the odd sporting event here or there, but by and large my contribution to content has been nil.

That is about to change. One of the YNT’s top hands in sports, Steve Marik, has moved on. Since sports editor Ken Kush and I, at the time managing editor, hired young Steve a number of years ago he has served well and faithfully. He met expectations and more. Much more. Zero complaints.

But he has since married and now lives in Lincoln, so it makes complete sense for him to start a new life adventure there with his bride. All of his colleagues at the YNT wish only success for this exceptional young man.

However, the reality is Ken will be up to his armpits in state basketball for girls and boys, a major project selecting winter season All-YNT Area athletes and a spring sports preview for which stories on each team and photos of every kid at all 10 schools the YNT covers must be assembled.