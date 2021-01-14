Sports Actually: And (yet) another Husker bites the dust

Ouch! This one’s gonna leave a scar.
The departure of NU wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson cuts to the bone. Scott Frost has lost a lot of players, but he’s gained some, too, via the transfer portal which, by the way, did not exist in the glory days of Husker national championships. Coincidence? I don’t think so.
Some of the player departures, while sad to see, are understandable for the fact these are guys whose eligibility has expired … or would have absent the fluke of being given an optional, extra COVID-19 season. Most seniors chose to get on with their lives and, given the state of football at NU in recent years and the general weariness of pandemic, who can blame them? That said, kudos to those brave souls who decided to hang in there with us.
The difference with Wan’Dale is that he is not one of those senior players. The amazing and versatile Mr. Robinson was about to be a junior with two full seasons remaining to help dig our beloved program out of the doldrums.
In this era of players bouncing around the country like BBs in a boxcar, it must be monumentally challenging and frustrating for coaches desperate to float a steady ship in roiling waters.
Wan’Dale says he wants to be a wide receiver and who could argue. That’s where his talent shines brightest. That’s where his NFL future lies. He took a horrible beating trying, courageously, to prop Nebraska up as an undersized running back. Toss in family worries and months of virus sequestration and that was it.
On the upside it appears Frost bagged a physical, appropriately beefy running back via the same transfer portal by which Robinson was lost. Maybe the come-and-go scale balances out a bit in the long view. This fellow has the opposite problem of Wan’Dale. His school sold out to a pass-first … second … and third offensive scheme. So, he bailed. Again, far be it from me to cast blame.
As an old guy who remembers many NFL players who slugged it out with the same team through their entire careers, imagine how difficult this hop-scotch in the collegiate ranks is to process.
Sure makes it interesting, though. So we’ve got that going for us … which is nice.