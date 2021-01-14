Sports Actually: And (yet) another Husker bites the dust

Ouch! This one’s gonna leave a scar.

The departure of NU wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson cuts to the bone. Scott Frost has lost a lot of players, but he’s gained some, too, via the transfer portal which, by the way, did not exist in the glory days of Husker national championships. Coincidence? I don’t think so.

Some of the player departures, while sad to see, are understandable for the fact these are guys whose eligibility has expired … or would have absent the fluke of being given an optional, extra COVID-19 season. Most seniors chose to get on with their lives and, given the state of football at NU in recent years and the general weariness of pandemic, who can blame them? That said, kudos to those brave souls who decided to hang in there with us.

The difference with Wan’Dale is that he is not one of those senior players. The amazing and versatile Mr. Robinson was about to be a junior with two full seasons remaining to help dig our beloved program out of the doldrums.

In this era of players bouncing around the country like BBs in a boxcar, it must be monumentally challenging and frustrating for coaches desperate to float a steady ship in roiling waters.